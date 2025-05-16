Gatwick airport travellers warned of major disruption due to staff strike action
Staff working for Redline Oil Services are striking over eight days, including the Spring Bank Holiday weekend
EasyJet passengers travelling from London’s Gatwick Airport have been warned to expect “major disruption” as workers for Redline Oil Services Ltd begin strike action today.
Industrial action will take place by Redline staff and Unite union members, who run plane refuelling operations at the airport, from Friday 16 – Tuesday 20 May and, again, from Friday 23 May – Tuesday 27 May, which is the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.
A statement from the union says that further delays are expected on non-strike days due to the backlog of work.
As well as easyJet, Redline Oil fuels Air India and Uganda Airlines.
A spokesperson for easyJet told that The Independent that “there are contingency plans in place at the airport” and that they “expect to operate our schedule as planned”.
A London Gatwick spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the proposed industrial action from Redline Oil and are working closely with them and our airlines to minimise impacts to passengers.
“Passengers should contact their airline directly for more information.”
Strike action is set to take place after talks collapsed this week and Unite members unanimously rejected the company’s pay offer.
The Independent has contacted Redline Oil Services Ltd for comment.
Elsewhere, industrial action by Red Handling workers – a separate company – at Gatwick over late and missing pension payments has been suspended for a fortnight to enable members to vote on new working terms and conditions.
Over 100 Red Handling workers were poised to walk out on Sunday 18 May and Sunday 25 May, but action was postponed after the union received proof of payment of pension contributions from Red Handling to provider Royal London.
One remaining day of strike action on Sunday 1 June is still planned to go ahead, pending the outcome of the ballot.
Red Handling staff work across several areas at the airport, including baggage handling, check-in and flight dispatching for airlines including Norwegian, Delta, TAP and Air Peace.
Red Handling has also agreed to cover the loss of interest on any contributions that were not paid, stating there will be an independent audit to ensure the situation with missing pensions does not happen again.
Some staff had also been paid late, leaving them in financial difficulty, but the new offer would mean Red Handling would have to provide workers with a bonus payment if their pay was delayed.
Workers had also complained of overwork and not having sufficient rest breaks. Under the new terms, there will be guarantees against this, including overtime pay.
“Red Handling has returned to negotiations and made an improved offer and therefore Unite has suspended strike action to allow members to be balloted on the proposals,” said Ben Davis, regional officer for Unite, in a statement.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments