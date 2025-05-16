Gatwick airport travellers warned of major disruption due to staff strike action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EasyJet passengers travelling from London’s Gatwick Airport have been warned to expect “major disruption” as workers for Redline Oil Services Ltd begin strike action today.

Industrial action will take place by Redline staff and Unite union members, who run plane refuelling operations at the airport, from Friday 16 – Tuesday 20 May and, again, from Friday 23 May – Tuesday 27 May, which is the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

A statement from the union says that further delays are expected on non-strike days due to the backlog of work.

As well as easyJet, Redline Oil fuels Air India and Uganda Airlines.

A spokesperson for easyJet told that The Independent that “there are contingency plans in place at the airport” and that they “expect to operate our schedule as planned”.

A London Gatwick spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the proposed industrial action from Redline Oil and are working closely with them and our airlines to minimise impacts to passengers.

“Passengers should contact their airline directly for more information.”

Strike action is set to take place after talks collapsed this week and Unite members unanimously rejected the company’s pay offer.

The Independent has contacted Redline Oil Services Ltd for comment.

Elsewhere, industrial action by Red Handling workers – a separate company – at Gatwick over late and missing pension payments has been suspended for a fortnight to enable members to vote on new working terms and conditions.

Over 100 Red Handling workers were poised to walk out on Sunday 18 May and Sunday 25 May, but action was postponed after the union received proof of payment of pension contributions from Red Handling to provider Royal London.

One remaining day of strike action on Sunday 1 June is still planned to go ahead, pending the outcome of the ballot.

Red Handling staff work across several areas at the airport, including baggage handling, check-in and flight dispatching for airlines including Norwegian, Delta, TAP and Air Peace.

Red Handling has also agreed to cover the loss of interest on any contributions that were not paid, stating there will be an independent audit to ensure the situation with missing pensions does not happen again.

Some staff had also been paid late, leaving them in financial difficulty, but the new offer would mean Red Handling would have to provide workers with a bonus payment if their pay was delayed.

Workers had also complained of overwork and not having sufficient rest breaks. Under the new terms, there will be guarantees against this, including overtime pay.

“Red Handling has returned to negotiations and made an improved offer and therefore Unite has suspended strike action to allow members to be balloted on the proposals,” said Ben Davis, regional officer for Unite, in a statement.