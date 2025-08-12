Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers travelling through Gatwick airport may face severe delays later this month as baggage screeners strike over pay.

Starting next weekend, airport staff employed by ICTS will strike, according to an announcement by Unite, one of the UK’s largest trade unions.

Walk-outs will take place on all dates between 22 and 26 August and from 29 August to 2 September.

According to Unite, workers employed by ICTS earn just above the minimum wage – among the lowest paid staff members at Gatwick.

All flight services departing Gatwick are expected to experience disruption during the 10 days of industrial action, according to the union.

The union said in a statement that the strikes will “intensify” if the dispute is not resolved.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ICTS has more than enough money to offer these workers a fair pay rise. Not doing so is just corporate greed. ICTS’s Gatwick workers will receive Unite’s complete backing for as long as it takes during their strikes for fair pay.”

Regional officer for Unite, Ben Davis, added: “Despite performing a critical role, these workers are amongst the lowest paid at the airport. Gatwick should be stepping in and pressuring ICTS to put an improved offer forward.”

London Gatwick told The Independent that this “is an industrial matter with third-party suppliers”.

An airport spokesperson said: “We are working with our suppliers to avoid any impacts, and we expect to operate a normal summer holiday flight schedule for our airlines and passengers on these dates. Of course, we hope ICTS and their union can reach a resolution before then.”

