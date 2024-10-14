Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Frontier Airlines passenger demanded that an aircraft return to the gate at San Diego International Airport whilst shouting that she was a “president” of the United States and a “sovereign ruler” in the government.

The unnamed female passenger was captured in a viral TikTok video while onboard a flight from San Diego to Las Vegas that appeared to still be on the ground at the airport as she was raising her voice at a flight attendant and other passengers.

The person who took the video, which has over 400,000 views as of Monday (14 October), said that the woman’s screams related to her forgetting her phone in the gate area and proceeded to blame Frontier Airlines.

The woman who was standing up in the section of her seat, appearing distressed, was shouting over to a flight attendant in the aisle.

“If I was white and in a suit, you would stop the f***ing plane,” she shouted in the video posted on Sunday. “Laugh now, I am the president of this whole godd*** country. Watch see the f***ing TV news. That’s a d*** bonafide word.”

“Yes, I need to get off this plane and I’mma tell you straight up, don’t you ever come against nobody because of their skin colour again,” she continued.

She went on to claim that Frontier Airlines had been engaging in criminal activity other times she had flown with the airline in years prior.

“You had enough time. I see Frontier do illegal stuff several times. I’ve been riding you for the last eight years.

open image in gallery The unnamed woman made bizarre claims while shouting at the flight attendant ( @jenskilicious/TikTok )

“Don’t tell me. You had enough time to stop, tell the pilot to not go. You just released him from the bay. I saw it out the window. I know it was in my heart,’ she said.

A flight attendant started to explain something to the passenger that was not clearly picked up by the video’s audio, but the woman replied to the attendant, “that’s a lie from the pit of hell.”

She asked for the flight attendant’s name before declaring to the rest of the cabin that she was “an affirmed sovereign ruler here in the government.”

“Seven continents I own,” the woman added before fellow passengers on the two-and-a-half-hour flight started to laugh at the woman.

“Keep laughing, watch your a** be right on a boat,” she said, addressing other the other passengers.

“We shipping people out just for a nice group of expedition. What comes around goes around, it’s time now. Keep laughing watch what happens – you’ll be expired just like your battery on your watch.”

It is unclear why the woman made those claims, or whether the flight was delayed due to the incident.

The Independent has contacted Frontier Airlines for comment.

