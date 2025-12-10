Launch of 150mph flying taxis could revolutionise UK travel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Electric flying taxis could be transporting passengers to and from London airports by 2028, a British company has announced.

Vertical Aerospace's Valo aircraft, designed for up to six passengers, aims for regulatory approval within three years. Initial commercial routes are planned to connect airports with city centres. A full-scale prototype will be displayed to the public at an open house in Canary Wharf on Wednesday.

“Valo is the aircraft that turns electric flight into a commercial reality – clean, quiet, fast and engineered for everyday service,” Vertical Aerospace chief executive Stuart Simpson said in a statement on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Vertical Aerospace’s Valo aircraft prototype, an electric flying taxi which the company hopes can get approval for commercial service in 2028 ( PA/Vertical Aerospace )

“It marks a new dawn in transport, one that will connect people in minutes, not hours.”

Planned destinations for flying taxis departing from Canary Wharf include London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Cambridge, Oxford and Bicester.

The company plans to build seven certification aircraft in the UK to undergo final testing with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Valo should enter commercial service after obtaining the Type Certification, which is the regulated approval issued to new aircraft designs by regulatory bodies like the EASA and CAA to guarantee safety standards are met.

open image in gallery A map showing potential commercial routes for their Valo flying taxis ( Vertical Aerospace/PA )

Designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150mph, Valo is expected to launch with a four-seat cabin, room for six cabin bags and six checked bags, panoramic windows, and a cockpit divider for privacy and safety, Vertical Aerospace said.

The aircraft’s design, however, allows expansion to six seats, with the potential to enable lower fares for passengers, the company added.

“Like all new technology, Vertical Aerospace expects its aircraft will initially be a premium product used for airport transfers, but will evolve and become very affordable once production grows,” a spokesperson for Vertical said.

“The aircraft is designed to be significantly cheaper than a helicopter, for instance, and to compete with ground transport.

“Where it starts to become affordable is, we’ve got a vehicle that can fly lots of times a day, can carry lots of passengers, needs very little maintenance, is very efficient to operate.

“Ultimately, the potential is for this aircraft to be a similar cost as hiring an Uber.

open image in gallery Handout picture provided by Vertical Aerospace of the Valo aircraft cabin ( PA/Vertical Aerospace )

“We’re selling the aircraft. Our customers will set the prices (for journeys).”

The aircraft could also support emergency medical services and cargo missions, according to Vertical Aerospace.

Domhnal Slattery, chairman of Vertical Aerospace, said: “Valo sets a new standard – bigger, safer and more capable than anything in the sector.

“It’s a breakthrough for aviation and a clear sign of the UK’s leadership in aerospace.

“Valo embodies the best of Vertical – precision engineering, passenger-first design and deep collaboration with global aerospace partners – creating an aircraft with the most compelling operator economics.”

Vertical’s public open house will take place between 10am and 2pm at The Pelligon in Canary Wharf.