120-bedroom floating hotel to open in Cardiff Bay as plans unveiled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to build a 120-room floating hotel in Cardiff Bay by 2027 have been announced.

The project by MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd, a “global leader in overwater real estate”, and Morfield Floating Hotels Ltd is currently in a consultation phase in collaboration with Cardiff City Council.

According to the group, the “landmark” design intends to “enrich the city’s waterfront and elevate visitor experiences” in the Welsh capital.

The 120-room, “non-self-propelled” floating hotel has been designed with Spicer Architects and will be built offsite before being delivered to a berth in Roath Basin.

MEYER Floating Solutions said: “The vessel’s architecture combines regional character with contemporary design to offer a unique waterfront experience for both leisure and business travellers.”

Planning for the floating hotel will consult with Cardiff City Council, Associated British Ports and local stakeholders.

A public consultation will also be held to “help refine the final design and ensure it aligns with Cardiff’s long-term waterfront development goals”.

Per the project timeline, if planning is approved this year, offsite manufacturing will begin in 2026, with the delivery, installation, and opening of the floating hotel in Cardiff Bay aimed for 2027.

Kaj Casén, CEO of MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd., said: “Our vision is to create a landmark attraction that enhances Cardiff’s waterfront while showcasing what’s possible with modern floating architecture.

“This hotel is more than accommodation — it’s an experience that reflects the spirit of the city and its growing waterfront.”

John Moore, chief strategist at Morfield Floating Hotels Ltd, added: “By working closely with the council, the port, and the community, we aim to deliver a truly distinctive visitor experience. This project also opens the door for valuable collaborations with hotel brands and partners who want to be part of Cardiff’s next chapter.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast