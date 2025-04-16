The bargain £4 bus tickets for travel to 80 destinations around the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking to get the wheels rolling on a UK staycation? A coach company has tickets to travel across the country for just £4 this Easter.

FlixBus is offering passengers a promotional bus price to celebrate its fourth anniversary, with £4 tickets up for grabs from now until next Tuesday (22 April).

The travel provider has a network of over 80 destinations, including London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Hull, Bristol and Cardiff, for travellers to explore.

From 17 April, brand new locations such as Cheltenham, Gloucester, Swindon and Norwich will be available to book with FlixBus as the operator expands across the UK.

The less-than-a-fiver tickets are also on offer for travel on new routes to Bath, Chippenham, Newquay, Weston-super-Mare, Bournemouth, Southampton and Poole, which launch in mid-May.

FlixBus said it will also boost service frequency between cities as its network expands, with over 200 green buses on the road in England, Scotland and Wales by summer.

Andreas Schorling, senior managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “Travel is fun and should be for everyone. FlixBus is making it so easy to enjoy trips across the country to see loved ones and explore new places on the smallest of budgets.”

The bargain bus rides are valid for travel between 23 April and 30 June 2025.

Schorling added: “We have come so far in four years, and we’re incredibly proud of the network we’re delivering for our passengers and the economic impact we have on local communities. The popularity of our services has been nothing short of phenomenal and we continue growing to meet demand.”

In January, councils were told to stop putting coach stops in the worst areas of town.

It came after an industry body claimed passengers are often dropped off in “dingy” areas.

Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), said many locations designated for coaches are “not a great advertisement” for towns or cities.

Speaking at the organisation’s annual conference in London, he said: “If you go to many towns and cities across the country, they haven’t really thought through what to do with coaches and coach passengers when they come.”

He added: “It’s not a great experience for coach passengers.”

