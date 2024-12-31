Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A private jet carrying a college basketball team narrowly avoided colliding with a departing flight at Los Angeles International airport, after a last minute intervention from air traffic control.

The Key Lime Air Flight 563 was directed to “hold short” of crossing a runway where a second plane was taking off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened at around 4.30 p.m. on Friday December 27.

In footage captured on a livestream video, the controller can be heard saying “stop, stop, stop” to avoid a serious incident.

open image in gallery The close call incident occurred at around 4.30 p.m. on December 27 at LAX ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Plane spotter Kevin Ray, who created the YouTube channel where the video was posted, can be heard exclaiming: “Wow! In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard an ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was investigating the close-call incident but said that the private jet “never crossed the runway edge line.”

“Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time,” the FAA said in a statement, shared with The Independent.

“When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line… The FAA will investigate.”

open image in gallery The private jet carrying a team of college basketball players narrowly avoided colliding with another plane on the runway ( AIRLINE VIDEOS/ YouTube )

The Key Lime Air Flight had just arrived from Washington state, and was transporting the Gonzaga University’s men’s basketball team to LA, ahead of a match with UCLA the following day.

Gonzaga “expects to receive more information related to this event, and is grateful that the incident ended safely for all,” the university said in a statement shared with the Los Angeles Times.

The incident comes following two severe plane crashes in South Korea and Azerbaijan, which collectively claimed the lives of over 200 people. The tragedies have taken the number of onboard deaths to 318 in 2024, the deadliest year on record since 2018, according to Bloomberg.