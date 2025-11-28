The ‘world’s smallest pub’ has opened in London this Christmas
The tiny inn can only fit three patrons in at a time
The “world’s smallest pub” has come to London this Christmas – only fitting in three people for a festive catch-up over a pint.
Food court Flat Iron Square, found near London Bridge, is transforming into “Yuletide Yard” for the festive season until 22 December.
As part of its merry makeover, the court is opening up what they have dubbed the “world’s smallest pub”, consisting of two taps serving Camden Town Brewery beers.
Walk-ins are welcome, but bookings can be made for the tiny pub for up to three guests on Thursdays to Saturdays (with enquiries possible for other days of the week).
The “pub” has popped up at the end of Flat Iron Square’s larger bar, so don’t worry if you can’t squeeze in to buy yourself a pint. More seating is also available throughout the rest of the yard.
Named The Three Jingle Bells, the pop-up beer station is decorated with nostalgic Christmas posters, tinsel and festive garlands throughout, complete with a bowl of Quality Streets at the bar.
Flat Iron Yard has also collaborated with Camden Town Brewery for other festive events as part of its Yuletide Yard transformation.
Expect live entertainment including a Michael Bublé tribute act, karaoke, DJs and speed-quizzing sessions in the lead up to Christmas.
Meanwhile, festive food specials will also be available, including a sausage and spout pizza, chicken, red cabbage and cranberry wrap, and a Christmas burger consisting of potato rostis, chestnuts and crispy chicken.
Camden Town Brewery’s seasonal specials, Little Moons mochi cocktails and Jameson’s Irish Coffee winter warmers will also be on sale at bars in Yuletide Yard.
