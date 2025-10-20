Finnair forced to cancel flights because of how its seats are cleaned
The airline’s A321 aircraft will be out of service due to the impact of water washing on seat covers
Finnair have “temporarily suspended” several October flights due to the cleaning method of its passenger seats.
Some of the airline’s A321 aircraft will be out of service due to the impact of “water washing” on the fire protection of seat covers.
Finnair said in a statement: “We have temporarily suspended operations on a portion of our A320 fleet (8 A321 aircraft).
“The reason for the suspension is the information received from the seat upholstery manufacturer that the impact of the cleaning method (water washing) of the seat covers on fire protection has not been properly verified.”
According to the Finnish carrier, “several” flights have been cancelled between 13 and 21 October.
Travellers have been warned to expect flight cancellations, delays and changes in the operating airline.
Aircraft changes to minimise cancellations are also “likely to result in overbooking” with selected flights operated by Lithuanian airline DAT LT from 15 October.
Finnair added that safety is “always our top priority, and we always follow the manufacturers’ maintenance instructions as well as the instructions and recommendations of the authorities.”
Affected passengers on cancelled or overbooked flights will be contacted by text message or email.
The airline apologised for “the uncertainty and inconvenience this situation has caused” to travel plans.
It’s not the only airline in the region to face recent cancellations.
Earlier this month, a Nordic airline announced it would stop flights immediately following aircraft delivery delays and “financial challenges.”
Braathens, a Swedish regional airline, was forced to file for bankruptcy for operations on its Airbus fleet after just three years due to a “lack of liquidity.”
In 2022, Braathens established Braathens International Airways AB and Braathens Crew AB to offer Airbus flights to Scandinavian tour operators.
The airline said in a statement that delayed aircraft deliveries, high operating costs, and a decline in demand from tour operators had resulted in “financial challenges” despite “cost-saving measures.”
