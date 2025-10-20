Finnair forced to cancel flights because of how its seats are cleaned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finnair have “temporarily suspended” several October flights due to the cleaning method of its passenger seats.

Some of the airline’s A321 aircraft will be out of service due to the impact of “water washing” on the fire protection of seat covers.

Finnair said in a statement: “We have temporarily suspended operations on a portion of our A320 fleet (8 A321 aircraft).

“The reason for the suspension is the information received from the seat upholstery manufacturer that the impact of the cleaning method (water washing) of the seat covers on fire protection has not been properly verified.”

According to the Finnish carrier, “several” flights have been cancelled between 13 and 21 October.

Travellers have been warned to expect flight cancellations, delays and changes in the operating airline.

Aircraft changes to minimise cancellations are also “likely to result in overbooking” with selected flights operated by Lithuanian airline DAT LT from 15 October.

Finnair added that safety is “always our top priority, and we always follow the manufacturers’ maintenance instructions as well as the instructions and recommendations of the authorities.”

Affected passengers on cancelled or overbooked flights will be contacted by text message or email.

The airline apologised for “the uncertainty and inconvenience this situation has caused” to travel plans.

It’s not the only airline in the region to face recent cancellations.

Earlier this month, a Nordic airline announced it would stop flights immediately following aircraft delivery delays and “financial challenges.”

Braathens, a Swedish regional airline, was forced to file for bankruptcy for operations on its Airbus fleet after just three years due to a “lack of liquidity.”

In 2022, Braathens established Braathens International Airways AB and Braathens Crew AB to offer Airbus flights to Scandinavian tour operators.

The airline said in a statement that delayed aircraft deliveries, high operating costs, and a decline in demand from tour operators had resulted in “financial challenges” despite “cost-saving measures.”

