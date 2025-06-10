Sleep expert explains how to actually get some rest at a festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For those braving the UK's festival scene this summer, the prospect of a good night's sleep can seem like a distant dream.

With only a thin tent wall separating you from the noise, it can be hard to really rest.

But with the right strategies, it is possible to rest and wake up refreshed each morning.

Cognitive behavioural hypnotherapist Denise Iordache, founder of JoySpace Therapy, shares her top tips for sleeping well at festivals.

1. Pack a basic festival sleep kit

open image in gallery Eye masks and neck pillows could help keep you comfortable and asleep ( PA )

“Bright stage lights, campsite lamps or even sunrise hitting your accommodation can trick your brain into thinking it’s time to be awake,” says Iordache. “This can suppress melatonin (your sleep hormone), making it hard to fall or stay asleep.”

So, preparation is super important. Make sure that you pack any essentials that will help maximise your chances of a good night’s sleep.

“Pack lightweight but effective items to block environmental disruptors such as earplugs, an eye mask, a neck pillow (to avoid that stiff neck and improve comfort) and a light blanket or sleep sack,” recommends Iordache. “Tents get cold at night, then hot early, so layers are your friends.”

Additionally, packing some lavender oil in your rucksack might also help.

“Add a small lavender-scented item or essential oil roller,” says Iordache. “Some studies suggest that it can help signal relaxation to your nervous system.”

open image in gallery Lavender oil is a helpful sleep aid ( PA )

2. Create a wind-down ritual

“Train your brain to recognise a sleep signal by doing a brief routine,” suggests Iordache. “For example, stretch your back or legs for two or three minutes or do your skincare routine and relax in your sleeping area with a hoodie on.”

Breathing exercises before bed can also help calm your nervous system down and prepare you for sleep.

“Do some deep breathing or box breathing (inhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds, exhale for four seconds and hold for four seconds),” says Iordache. “This signals to your nervous system ‘we’re done for the day’. Even at a party-filled festival, this mini ritual makes a big difference.”

3. Avoid caffeine or alcohol right before bed

open image in gallery While you may wish to indulge in alcohol during the festival, try and avoid it before bed ( PA )

“Common festival staples like caffeine, alcohol, and other recreational substances can delay sleep onset, reduce REM sleep, and increase nighttime wakefulness,” explains Iordache.

“Avoid caffeine after 2-3pm, especially energy drinks or strong coffee, and ease off alcohol 1-2 hours before you intend to go to sleep.

“Alcohol might help you fall asleep quickly, but it disrupts deep and REM sleep, thus, making you feel pretty groggy upon waking up.”

4. Use your phone responsibly

Resist the urge to doomscroll, and put on some relaxing music instead.

“Turn on night shift mode or blue light filters and reduce screen brightness to a minimum,” recommends Iordache. “Also, avoid doomscrolling and opt for relaxing music, meditations or calming playlists.

“If possible, try apps like Calm, Insight Timer, or white noise generators to replace outside noise with something soothing.”

5. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

open image in gallery Keep drinking water regularly throughout the day to avoid dehydration ( PA )

Make sure you are drinking water and filling up your water bottle throughout the day.

“Festivals are intrinsically dehydrating,” recognises Iordache. “Dancing, sun exposure, and alcohol all can drain you – but don’t chug a litre right before bed. The best idea would be to drink water steadily throughout the day.

“Keep a reusable water bottle by your sleeping area in case you wake up thirsty. Add electrolytes to one bottle per day to help with hydration and reduce headaches or fatigue.”

6. Practice some mindfulness in the mornings

A morning routine could be just as important as a wind-down routine for your sleep.

“Aim to wake up with a few minutes to spare,” recommends Iordache.

”Give yourself the privilege of not jumping up and going back to the party, but actually take a few moments to practice mindfulness.

“Look around your room/tent and notice three things, engaging as many of your sense as possible. This practice helps you start the day right.”