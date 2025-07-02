This party island is slowly becoming the best wellness holiday destination in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising dramatically from the serene Balearic Sea, the jagged silhouette of Es Vedrà, Ibiza's legendary limestone monolith, commands attention. This iconic landmark is not merely a geological wonder; it's a magnet for sightseers, steeped in a rich tapestry of myths and legends.

Among the most enduring tales, Es Vedrà is famously associated with the sirens from Homer’s Odyssey, its imposing form said to have lured sailors to their fate. Beyond ancient lore, it is widely considered one of the most powerful energy spots on Earth, drawing those seeking spiritual connection or simply a profound sense of awe.

According to Pablo Léonard, co-founder of Into The Island Ibiza Tours, the island's allure extends beyond its well-trodden paths. Léonard reveals that a specific, lesser-known trail offers some of the most breathtaking and intimate views of Es Vedrà, providing a unique perspective on this mystical landmark.

This calm, tranquil scene feels worlds away from the stereotypes often associated with Ibiza’s party reputation. But, as Pablo points out, there are so many more layers to the Mediterranean island than its nightlife.

open image in gallery (Camilla Foster/PA)

We’re on the quiet southwest coast, far from the bustling party hubs, and in the stillness of the early morning, it feels as though we have the island entirely to ourselves.

For Pablo, who first arrived in Ibiza as a teenager and now calls it his forever home, the island offers a slower pace of life, breathtaking natural beauty, and a deep sense of peace. Thanks to the spiritual significance of Es Vedrà, Ibiza is becoming an increasingly popular destination for wellness seekers looking to meditate, recharge and reconnect.

open image in gallery (Camilla Foster/PA)

The sky was a vibrant mix of orange, pink and red warm hues at 6am when we started our hike that morning. Sunrise is the best time to see Ibiza in all its natural glory, Pablo reassured us as we rubbed our eyes and do our best to hide our yawns.

As we climbed into the 4×4 to begin our early morning adventure, I caught eyes with a group of partygoers returning to our hotel – the glorious Mondrian, which oozes style and sophistication. We represented two very different lifestyles that easily co-exist on the island.

Someone who knows both sides of Ibiza very well is beloved British broadcaster and author Fearne Cotton. The BBC Radio 2 DJ and founder and creator of the Happy Place brand, first visited Ibiza in 2007 to film with Dannii Minogue for The Xtra Factor, and fell in love with the island’s energy and people. Six years later, after giving birth to her son Rex, she discovered her love for yoga.

open image in gallery Fearne Cotton enjoys a guided sunrise hike in Ibiza as part of her curated Ibiza_ Unplugged experience in partnership with travel booking platform GetYourGuide (GetYourGuide/PA)

To mark this long-standing love affair with the island, the broadcaster has curated a half-day Ibiza: Unplugged wellness experience with GetYourGuide which includes a sunrise hike, a beach-side yoga session, sound bath and a boat trip for €40/£34 on select dates in August.

“Doing yoga outdoors is wonderful, especially in the quiet, early hours,” says Cotton, who was on the island ahead of my visit to make final tweaks to the tour.

Hiking is another way that the broadcaster has got to know the ins and outs of Ibiza’s gorgeous natural landscape.

open image in gallery (GetYourGuide/PA)

“A friend here invited me on a hike led by a local guide. It was about four hours long, and he showed us all the local plants and trees,” she enthuses. “We picked almonds and swam in the sea at sunset. I really got to know the island better during that time.”

If Cotton had to sum up Ibiza in one word, it would be “magical”.

“It’s naturally a magical place. You can’t really articulate it; you just have to experience it,” explains Cotton. “Whether you’re clubbing or exploring the quieter side, you feel that magic as soon as you arrive. The northern parts of the island are rugged and rural, not built up, and that’s heaven for me. You’re surrounded by nature, without tall buildings and hotels clogging the skyline.”

open image in gallery Experienced Yogi Fearne Cotton takes part in a yoga class as part of her GetYourGuide Ibiza_ Unplugged experience, revealing the other side of the White Isle (GetYourGuide/PA)

After our hike, we head to a wellness morning retreat, where orange yoga mats, lanterns and water bottles are thoughtfully arranged on a tranquil, shaded patch of woodland that looks out over a secluded beach. The 45-minute beginner yoga session rekindles my passion for the practice, as our instructor takes the time to check in with each participant and offer personalised modifications.

I close my eyes and stretch out widely on the mat during the sound bath which follows to fully immerse myself in the vibrations of the gongs, singing bowls and chimes.

When the sound bath practitioner Josie Danielle, who lives within Ibiza’s mountains, gently touches my forehead with a tuning fork, any previous thoughts and stresses are instantly zapped from my mind. Her gentle voice, coupled with the soft vibrations of her instruments, creates a deeply full-body meditative experience. Only the sound of curious lizards scuttling across my yoga mat is enough to abruptly bring me back to reality.

open image in gallery Sound bath practioner Josie (Alamy/PA)

One of the best ways to discover Ibiza’s natural beauty is by sea, and luckily the last part of our wellness adventure is a one-and-a-half hour cruise around the island.

In his element, Pablo enthusiastically takes on the role of captain and gleefully wizzes the speedboat away from the port at full throttle. The hum of the engine only fades as we approach a breathtaking, hidden cove.

open image in gallery Pablo, the GetYourGuide tour guide, at the helm of the boat in Ibiza (Camilla Foster/PA)

As I glide through the crystal-clear turquoise waters, I daydream about what it would be like to leave my bustling life in London behind to become a yoga teacher and live within the mountains of Ibiza with the mischievous lizards.Ibiza has a special energy to it, and if you look in the right places, you will find a beautiful, slower and soul-nourishing pace of life.

How to plan your tripBookings are now live for Ibiza: Unplugged on the GetYourGuide (getyourguide.com) website and app – available on a first-come-first-serve basis for August 1, 8, 15 and 22.