Faroe Islands introduce self-navigating cars to take tourists off the beaten track
Visitors can sign up to one of 30 locally-curated itineraries
The Faroe Islands have introduced a fleet of self-navigating, speaking cars in a bid to tackle “predictable experiences” and expose visitors to undiscovered destinations on the archipelago.
A video introducing the scheme shows visitors hiring a car before following navigation instructions to lesser-known places. Along the way, the car “narrates” information about the surprise route.
A statement from the Faroe Islands explains that tourists’ tendency to gather around “the same iconic hotspots” creates a “closed ecosystem where images from popular places attract even more people to those very locations.”
It adds that the result is overtourism and “predictable experiences”.
After booking with 62N car rental, a partner of Visit Faroe Islands, travellers scan a QR code which activates one of 30 itineraries curated from a locals’ perspective.
These include a visit to Europe’s tallest sea cliffs, hikes to breathtaking fjords and a trip to a roadside fish-and-chips stand.
“There’s just one catch: you have to surrender control,” reads the statement. “When you rent one of these cars, you sign an agreement to follow its directions, with no clue where you're headed.”
Visit Faroe Islands CEO Guðrið Højgaard said: “We set out to explore how technology and creativity could offer a new way for travellers to discover the Faroes – one that leads them into places they might never find on their own.
“This is a more thoughtful kind of journey, designed to both protect what’s most beloved and reveal spots often overlooked.
“With this initiative, we hope to lead by example, demonstrating how destinations can embrace innovation to spread tourism more responsibly and meaningfully.”
The new fleet of cars can be booked on the Visit Faroe Islands website, with rates starting from around £74 per day.
