Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Faroe Islands have introduced a fleet of self-navigating, speaking cars in a bid to tackle “predictable experiences” and expose visitors to undiscovered destinations on the archipelago.

A video introducing the scheme shows visitors hiring a car before following navigation instructions to lesser-known places. Along the way, the car “narrates” information about the surprise route.

A statement from the Faroe Islands explains that tourists’ tendency to gather around “the same iconic hotspots” creates a “closed ecosystem where images from popular places attract even more people to those very locations.”

It adds that the result is overtourism and “predictable experiences”.

After booking with 62N car rental, a partner of Visit Faroe Islands, travellers scan a QR code which activates one of 30 itineraries curated from a locals’ perspective.

These include a visit to Europe’s tallest sea cliffs, hikes to breathtaking fjords and a trip to a roadside fish-and-chips stand.

“There’s just one catch: you have to surrender control,” reads the statement. “When you rent one of these cars, you sign an agreement to follow its directions, with no clue where you're headed.”

Visit Faroe Islands CEO Guðrið Højgaard said: “We set out to explore how technology and creativity could offer a new way for travellers to discover the Faroes – one that leads them into places they might never find on their own.

“This is a more thoughtful kind of journey, designed to both protect what’s most beloved and reveal spots often overlooked.

“With this initiative, we hope to lead by example, demonstrating how destinations can embrace innovation to spread tourism more responsibly and meaningfully.”

The new fleet of cars can be booked on the Visit Faroe Islands website, with rates starting from around £74 per day.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast