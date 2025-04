UK islands reopen to visitors just in time for spectacular wildlife show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A century after the Farne Islands came under the National Trust's care, visitors are once again flocking to the Northumberland coast to witness the return of the puffins.

This archipelago of 14 islands, designated a National Nature Reserve, provides a sanctuary for 200,000 seabirds, including around 50,000 puffin pairs, as well as a colony of grey seals.

Inner Farne, now open to the public, offers a prime viewing spot for the spectacle of puffins returning to their breeding grounds after wintering at sea.

These vibrant birds will remain on the islands until their chicks are ready to leave the nest at the end of summer.

The Farne Islands represent a vital habitat for these charismatic seabirds and other wildlife, and the National Trust's century-long stewardship ensures their continued protection.

Laura Knowles, visitor operations and experience manager for the National Trust, said on Tuesday: “We’re excited to announce that Inner Farne has reopened for visitor landings today, and just in time, the first puffins have arrived back onto the islands.

open image in gallery About 50,000 puffin pairs live on the islands

“This is an exciting year for us as we celebrate the centenary of the Farne Islands coming into the care of the National Trust and we can’t wait to welcome visitors and to share the wonderful wildlife of the island up close once more.

“Sail around tours will also continue to be available for those visitors that want to experience the magic of the islands from the water.”

Experts hope that 2025 will see a continued improvement in seabird numbers after 2022 and 2023 were badly affected by bird flu, although 2024 was free of the disease on the Farnes, indicating immunity in the colonies might be building.

Sophia Jackson, area ranger for the National Trust on the Farne Islands said: “We have been closely monitoring the impact of the disease on our breeding populations as part of international research into bird flu.

“This has shown that the disease has had devastating impacts on some species and at some UK sites making our conservation efforts all the more important.”

The Farne Islands were handed over to the care of the National Trust in August 1925 and it will make the milestone with a series of events over the year.