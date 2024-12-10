Euston station finally announces change after anger from rail users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

London rail users will be rejoicing today after it was finally confirmed a controversial large advertising screen above the concourse at Euston station will be used to display train information.

Network Rail confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The screen stopped being used to show adverts in October when then-transport secretary Louise Haigh ordered Network Rail to improve how it manages the station.

The Government-owned company was previously criticised for converting the main concourse departures board into a large advertising screen, with smaller train information boards installed elsewhere.

Ms Haigh’s successor, Heidi Alexander, said: “I’m pleased to see Network Rail taking action and making progress on its five-point plan to alleviate some of the issues faced at Euston – particularly at this time of year, when the festive period brings an increase in passengers.

“We’ve been clear the station simply hasn’t been good enough for customers, and that’s why we recently tasked Network Rail with making immediate improvements to address crowding and give passengers the experience they deserve.”

Euston has been described as the most important station in the country. On the West Coast main line, Avanti West Coast provides the principal rail connection between the capital and four of the UK’s greatest cities: Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow. In addition, London Overground and London Northwestern serve the northwest suburbs and Home Counties. Not forgetting the Caledonian Sleeper operation to the Scottish lowlands and highlands.

Announced in October, the initial five-point plan to ensure a better experience for passengers at Euston included

Reviewing passenger information provision and circulation, including a shutdown and review of the use of overhead advertising boards A review on how passengers are invited to, and board services, especially during disruption Creating more concourse space and alleviating pinch-points, which will include more, and upgraded, toilet provision Unifying station operation during disruption to ensure a holistic approach is taken for the benefit of all passengers Driving up the reliability of both the infrastructure and train services to reduce disruptive events being experienced at the station

Gary Walsh, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “After listening to our passengers, we’re pleased to launch a trial to display travel information on Euston station’s large screen this week.

“Our five-point plan is all about making quick and effective improvements to make journeys smoother for everyone and we’re really pleased to be able to deliver this in time for the busy festive travel period.”