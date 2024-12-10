Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eurostar has been ranked as the worst-performing train operator in Europe, with its high ticket prices and reliability of services scoring low in a new analysis.

A study by Transport & Environment (T&E), a European campaign group advocating for clean transport and energy ranked 27 operators across the continent, assessing them on eight categories such as booking experience, ticket prices, reliability and compensation, all with different weights contributing towards an overall score.

The overall score was generated after collecting the data from public sources such as annual reports and tracking ticket prices.

The campaign group’s analysis revealed that Trenitalia, Switzerland’s SBB, and Czech operator RegioJet provide the best rail services in Europe, while French company Ouigo, Greece’s Hellenic Trains and Eurostar were found to rank the lowest.

Eurostar scored low in the most heavily weighted factors, such as ticket pricing and reliability and only scored average in areas such as booking experience and compensation.

T&E says that Eurostar could improve its score if it made quick changes, but also acknowledged this would require support from public authorities like the EU, the UK government and other countries it operates in.

The campaigners said this is a “clear example” of how improving rail services in Europe is a shared responsibility between authorities and the industry.

Areas T&E suggested Eurostar could improve are offering more affordable fares, providing more generous compensation policies, adding more space for bicycles and running night trains.

open image in gallery The study places TrenItalia at the top and Eurostar at the bottom ( T&E )

It added that Eurostar should publicise cancellation data and define a delayed train as one that is more than five minutes late from its scheduled time.

Eurostar was also ranked as one of the most expensive train operators across Europe, having on average twice the price of other operators in the study.

It is also more costly compared to others that also offer international services, such as RegioJet, which costs five times less than Eurostar.

T&E concluded that expensive rail tickets do not equal high quality, as operators like Eurostar charge nearly twice the European average price per kilometre, yet it argues it fails to deliver better services based on its overall score.

Meanwhile, the UK also operates some of the most expensive train services than other countries, with Avanti fares being one and a half times more expensive than the average European operator, and Great Western Railway even more, at two and a half times higher.

With the three most expensive rail operators operating totally or partially in the UK, T&E said that more research would be required, but “it is fair to say that the UK rail system (high infrastructure costs and private monopolies) has a responsibility in this result”.

In a statement to The Independent, Eurostar said it is “surprised” by the findings and does not agree with the conclusions.

“Eurostar has had a record number of passengers travel in 2024 and expects that figure to grow as we continue to invest in our services.”

Regarding price, Eurostar said, “With the launch of our new website and app in October 2023, our launch prices have not changed,” adding that its “low fare finder” and its last-minute deal finder “Snap” have made it easy for customers to access cheaper tickets.

Eurostar added that since the report was conducted, it has updated its booking experience meaning it’s the same for all its trains and customers can now book bike spaces, adding the ‘0’ score was unfair because it does allow bikes onboard.

The operator added that it does not offer automated compensation because customers can choose how they want to receive it, whether that is a cash refund, e-vouchers or loyalty points.

In response to night trains, it adds that it is focusing on its core business of high-speed travel between cities.

