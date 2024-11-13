Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eurostar has announced a flash sale across all routes and carriage classes to celebrate its 30th anniversary – but travellers will have to act quickly as savings end tomorrow.

The high-speed rail service is offering 30 per cent off thousands of seats travelling between Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and London.

Prospective passengers can book now to make the most of fares from as little as £34 each way and embrace the festivities at big-hitting Christmas markets in Europe this winter.

The sale ends tomorrow, Thursday 14 November, at 23.59pm GMT for travel taken between 26 November 2024 and 13 February 2025.

All adult tickets to and from London across Eurostar Standard, Eurostar Plus and Eurostar Premier booking classes will automatically apply the offer when booking.

Standard class tickets are refundable up to seven days pre-departure and include two pieces of luggage, at a maximum of 85cm long at its widest point and one piece of hand luggage with no weight or liquid restrictions.

Not all days are covered by the birthday flash sale, with some black-out dates for all routes to and from London St Pancras in November, December and February.

Last month, Eurostar brought back a concept from 2016: heavily discounted ‘Snap’ tickets.

When travelling on a ‘Snap’ ticket, passengers choose the day of travel – but learn only 48 hours before departure which exact train they are booked on.

On the dates tested by The Independent, the Snap fare was £130 – a saving of 59 per cent on the lowest standard fare.

François Le Doze, chief commercial officer at Eurostar, said: “Snap has been a customer favourite, and we’re thrilled to bring it back year-round, offering a smart solution for travellers who can be flexible with their schedules.

“It’s a smart way to travel, ensuring no seat goes unused – a win for our customers, a win for Eurostar, and a win for the planet.”

