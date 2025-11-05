Eurostar launches flash ticket sale for thousands of train seats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurostar has launched a flash sale across all routes from London – but travellers will have to act quickly as savings end tomorrow.

The high-speed rail service is offering 25 per cent off thousands of seats travelling between Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and London.

Fares are listed from as little as £29 each way, meaning passengers can easily embrace the festivities at Europe’s Christmas markets this winter.

The sale ends at 11pm tomorrow, Thursday 6 November, for travel taken between 24 November 2025 and 11 March 2026.

The offer is automatically applied to all adult tickets to and from London, across Eurostar Standard and Eurostar Plus classes.

Standard class tickets are refundable up to seven days pre-departure and include two pieces of luggage.

Not all days are covered by the November flash sale, with some blackout dates in December, January and February.

Discounted rates also do not apply to child, youth or senior tickets. Passengers can book now on the official Eurostar website.

In other Eurostar news, Virgin Trains will soon be able to run passenger services through the Channel Tunnel, challenging Eurostar’s decades-long monopoly.

According to the regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), Sir Richard Branson’s company will be able to operate from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Eurostar has exclusively run passenger trains in the Channel Tunnel since its inception in 1994. But the government ruling means that Virgin can use Temple Mills, an east London train depot, to maintain and store its trains.

The move is set to bring better services and lower fares on trains to the continent – but not until 2030.

Read more: Virgin Trains to compete with Eurostar – what’s in it for travellers?