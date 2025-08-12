What is changing for British travellers to Europe this year and next?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From October, UK citizens travelling to and from Europe will encounter changes at borders. The European Union is launching its much-delayed entry-exit system (EES). By April 2026 the process should be complete, transforming the border experience at all crossing points in and out of the Schengen area (comprising the EU except Ireland, plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland).

Travellers will go through the formalities at airports, land borders and ports in the Schengen area on both arrival and departure.

The aims of the EES are:

To identify suspected criminals.

To combat identity fraud.

To police the limit on stays of 90 days in any 180 days that applies to UK and other nationalities.

A year after the entry-exit system roll-out begins, if all goes according to plan the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be introduced.

This is the calendar for changes, as well as advice on what to do.

12 October 2025

The EU’s much-delayed entry-exit system starts to be rolled out – but only a small number of UK travellers are likely to be affected on day one.

Some British travellers to and from the Schengen area will go through a biometric check. On first encounter with the EES, they must provide four of their fingerprints (not required of children under 12) and a facial biometric.

But on day one, most travellers will swerve the formalities for one of two reasons:

The frontier crossing they use is not yet operating the entry-exit system. Initially as few as 10 per cent of border posts will be running EES.

The frontier crossing is EES-enabled but only a modest proportion of travellers are selected to have their biometric details registered; the aim is to avoid long queues building up.

Despite some reports, you will not be asked to provide evidence of travel insurance. During and after the roll-out, border officers may ask you for proof of financial resources and evidence that you will leave after a short stay – just as they may do now.

Once you have registered, on subsequent encounters with the entry-exit system you will need only one biometric taken; this is almost certain to be the face.

What to do: Be prepared to provide biometrics and expect longer border queues as a result of “double red tape” – providing biometrics but having your passport stamped as well.

11 December 2025

The aim is that at all frontier posts operating the entry-exit system, every traveller has biometrics collected. But there will still be some that are not EES-enabled.

Passports continue to be stamped manually.

January 2026

By now, “member states should operate the entry-exit system – with biometric functionalities – at a minimum of half of their border crossing points”. The implication is that most visitors will be EES checked.

9 April 2026

Roll-out of entry-exit system is complete. Assuming that the EES is running flawlessly across Europe, stamping of passports will finally end.

9 October 2026 (estimated date)

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be launched, but will not be compulsory. This online permit, price €20 (£17), is similar to the US Esta scheme, but valid for longer: three years. While those under 18 or over 70 will still need to apply for and hold an Etias, it will be free.

Initially a six-month grace period will be granted.

What to do: Get an Etias if you are going to the Schengen area. Even though you won’t legally need one, because of the grace period you might not be allowed on your plane.

9 April 2027 (estimated date)

It will mandatory for prospective UK visitors to have an Etias.

All you ever wanted to know about the entry-exit system