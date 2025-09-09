EU entry-exit system: Join Q&A with Simon Calder on the latest post-Brexit travel changes
Simon Calder, The Independent’s travel correspondent, is on hand to answer your questions and demystify the EU’s new entry-exit system and post-Brexit travel rules
Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent.
Starting next month, British travellers to the European Union will experience unprecedented red tape with the introduction of the entry-exit system (EES).
In line with the UK’s post-Brexit status as “third-country nationals”, visitors to the EU and wider Schengen area will have fingerprints and facial biometrics taken.
The much-delayed roll-out begins on 12 October. As with so many post-Brexit issues, there is widespread confusion – and misinformation – on the subject.
As travel correspondent for The Independent, I have spent years covering this topic. No one is better placed to take your questions on how EES will work, and what you need to know about the future plans for the online “euro-visa”, Etias.
