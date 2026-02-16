New train service would cut Dubai-Abu Dhabi journeys to under one hour
The UAE’s long-awaited passenger railway could launch later this year
A new United Arab Emirates (UAE) passenger rail service is set to launch this year, cutting travel times between Dubai and Abu Dhabi to under one hour.
Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national railway network, currently focuses on freight transportation, but is now gearing up to launch passenger services across the country.
The network will connect 11 cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, becoming operational in phases.
Trains will feature ergonomic seating, contemporary interior design, wifi and individual power outlets at every seat.
Each of the new 13 trains will accommodate up to 400 passengers, with Etihad Rail hoping to reach an annual ridership of 36.5 million passengers by 2030.
Trains will operate at speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, allowing passengers looking to hop between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to do so in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in one hour and 40 minutes.
It currently takes around an hour and a half in a bus or car to travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Etihad Rail, which is not associated with Etihad Airways, claims that the trains will operate on a precise schedule and be an efficient alternative to congested road travel.
Mohammed Alshehii, chief projects officer at Etihad Rail, said that the connected areas “have been carefully selected within key locations such as Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, University City in Sharjah and the Al Hilal area in Fujairah.”
Azza AlSuwaidi, deputy CEO at Etihad Rail, said the new network will serve as a “cornerstone of the UAE’s national transport ecosystem”.
“We have equipped the network with a next-generation fleet and advanced technologies, in partnership with leading international operators, to ensure the highest standards of quality, reliability and safety.”
Etihad has not yet released an official opening date or released tickets for trains but is expected to launch sometime this year.
The tracks, which have been mainly used for transporting freight, have been operational since 2016. Once Etihad Rail debuts its full passenger network, it will look into opportunities to expand beyond the borders of the UAE.
