Deadline imminent to avoid US Esta fee rise for tourists

The price of an Esta permit for travellers to the US is about to almost double. Anyone planning to visit the US by September 2027 can save $19 (£14) by obtaining an Esta permit before 12.01am eastern daylight time (5.01am BST) on Tuesday 30 September.

From 30 September 2025, Washington time, the price of an application for the Esta (or electronic system for travel authorisation) that most British travellers use to visit the US will almost double from $21 (£16) to $40 (£30).

Part of the increase – $6 (£4.50) – goes to the “operational fee”, ie running the system. The $17 (£12.50) “travel promotion fee” element of the Esta application charge is unchanged.

But the main portion of the rise goes to the American government. US Customs and Border Protection says: “Congress, through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, added the Treasury General Fund fee of no less than $13 (£9.70).”

Applications that are completed and paid for no later than 29 September will be charged the lower rate. The Esta is valid for two years.

President Trump’s act stipulates that the fee will subsequently rise in line with inflation, using the July figure for the US consumer price index. In July 2025, this was 2.7 per cent. In 2026, therefore, the cost will rise by a dollar to $41 (£31).

Crossing point: Entrance to the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, gateway from Ontario in Canada to New York State, US

When the Esta was first launched in 2008, it was free. A $14 (now £10) fee was introduced in 2010. In May 2022, the cost of an Esta increased by half to the current $21 (£16).

The impending rise represents a near-tripling of the Esta fee in barely three years.

Many “third-party” sites pay for high rankings on Google and add fees that can quadruple the cost of an Esta. They have no connection with the US government and are often based abroad. For example, the website US Immigration Support is based in Belize, Central America.

The EU’s proposed Etias (European travel information and authorisation system) has nearly tripled from the originally proposed €7 (£6). The permit, which is due to take effect in October 2026, will cost €20 (£17).

