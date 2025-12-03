Emirates flight cancelled after colliding with fuel truck at Manchester airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Emirates aircraft was grounded at Manchester Airport after being struck by a fuel truck last Friday.

The parked Airbus A380 was hit by the ground vehicle at the gate while preparing to depart for Dubai, damaging one of its engine covers.

Flight EK18, the plane's scheduled return journey to Dubai International Airport, was consequently cancelled, with the aircraft grounded for more than two days.

The Airbus had landed at 10.46am following a seven-hour service from the UAE city.

Affected passengers were rebooked onto the next available flights after the “contact”.

Following maintenance inspections, the Emirates aircraft took off from Manchester for Dubai on Sunday evening.

An Emirates spokesperson said: “Emirates flight EK018 from Manchester to Dubai, scheduled to depart on 28 November 2025, was cancelled after a ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft. Affected passengers were provided assistance and rebooked on the next available flights.

“The aircraft returned to service on 30 November 2025, following thorough maintenance assessments. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance.”

It’s not the first time this year that a stationary aircraft has been hit at an airport.

In March, an easyJet plane had to undergo repairs after a large lorry smashed into the fuselage while parked at Paris Orly.

Shocking images showed the bright yellow Scania lorry wedged underneath the belly of the Airbus A320.

The driver's cab on the lorry had bent in the middle, causing giant cracks in the windscreen.

In a statement, ADP, the Parisian airport group, said: “On Sunday night, after feeling unwell, the driver of a runway maintenance machine lost control of his vehicle, which collided with an easyJet aircraft.

“The aircraft was parked on the tarmac at Orly 1 and was empty at the time of the accident.”

