Suffolk Center Parcs undergoes £2m Christmas transformation

Suffolk’s Center Parcs has undergone a £2m transformation for the Christmas season, debuting a reimagined woodland workshop and new festive displays.

Each year, the popular family break provider transforms its holiday villages into a spectacular Winter Wonderland scene.

This year, Center Parcs’s Elveden Forest has had a major upgrade ahead of welcoming families between 7 November 2025 and 2 January 2026.

Guests can step into a newly-redesigned Santa’s Woodland Workshop, where hard-at-work elves will be making, painting, wrapping and labelling toys. At the very end, Santa Claus himself will be waiting to give visitors a Christmas present.

The area will also feature a brand-new shop filled with festive gifts, bespoke decorations and hand-painted baubles. Meanwhile, new seasonal exhibits along Elveden Forest’s woodland pathway will also be on display.

Alongside the new additions, guests can expect all the other trimmings that come with a Winter Wonderland break, such as an enchanted light garden and festive entertainment.

Children can immerse themselves in the wintery world through festive storytelling and elf playtime. They will also be provided with a letter-writing pack upon arrival, allowing them to send their requests via a special postbox – and receive a magical reply.

open image in gallery A new Christmas shop will open at Elveden Forest ( Center Parcs )

When Santa is not gift-giving in his workshop, he will be gliding around the village in his sleigh, surrounded by a troupe of dancers, elves and a festive saxophonist.

Christmas holidaymakers can expect similar Winter Wonderland experiences across all the Center Parcs villages, plus activities including pottery painting and an elf pyjama party.

Festivities do not stop there, as Center Parcs has also expanded its food and drink options. At Huck’s American Bar and Grill, Santa will visit guests at their table while they eat.

Forest Festive Fayre will also open for the season, offering hot chocolates and mince pies or savoury dishes such as bratwurst and sausage rolls.

Families can also order a real Christmas tree, lights and decorations to transform their accommodation for their winter break.

Center Parcs has five sites across England, situated in or near forests, with a focus on adventure activities such as archery, quad biking and aerial treetop courses. Accommodation typically ranges from treehouses to woodland lodges.

