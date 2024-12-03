Elizabeth line delays cause commuter chaos with Piccadilly Line part suspended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Commuters may encounter severe delays on the Elizabeth line this morning (3 December), just one week after a signalling fault caused travel chaos as serevices weresuspended.

There are severe delays between Shenfield and Gidea Park and minor delays between Whitechapel and Gidea Park while Network Rail are fixing a fault with the track at Gidea Park.

Elsewhere, a faulty track at Slough has minor delays between Hayes and Harlington and Reading while workers fix the problem, say Transport for London (TfL).

National Rail said that disruption to Elizabeth line services between London Paddington and Slough is expected to last until the end of the day.

“A broken rail at Slough means Elizabeth line services running between London Paddington and Slough may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised,” said the rail operator.

There is “good service” on the rest of the Elizabeth line.

TfL has also reported a part closure of the Piccadilly line this morning – no service is running between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to poor rail conditions caused by “significant leaf fall”.

Minor delays also impact the line between Acton Town and Rayners Lane due to a shortage of trains, so passengers are advised to use the Metropolitan line to complete their journeys.

Meanwhile, a “faulty tunnel ventilation” has slowed down services on the Jubilee line with minor delays while the issue is solved.

Those travelling in rush hour this morning are unimpressed by the latest day of delays on the Elizabeth line.

One wrote on X/Twitter: “The Elizabeth line has got to be the worst train line! Delays every day! And you can’t even claim for delays as their system has been down for weeks!”

“God I am asking for just ONE day when the Elizabeth line works properly,” said another.

