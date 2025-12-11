One of the world’s most-visited museums is opening a new branch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The renowned Rijksmuseum, the landmark Dutch institution housing iconic works by masters such as Rembrandt and Vermeer, has unveiled plans for a new branch in the southern city of Eindhoven. This expansion aims to significantly broaden public access to its vast trove of art and historical artefacts.

Currently, the Amsterdam-based museum holds a collection exceeding one million objects, with a substantial portion securely stored and not readily available for public viewing. The establishment of the new Eindhoven museum will be made possible through crucial support from both the local municipality and ASML, the Dutch semiconductor chip machine manufacturer, which is based in the nearby town of Veldhoven.

The national museum, that is home to works including Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn's “Nightwatch” painting, “is always seeking new ways to share the collection with people across the Netherlands,” its general director, Taco Dibbits, said in a statement. “The Rijksmuseum in Eindhoven represents an important step in making the collection even more accessible in the south of the country.”

The new museum, planned to cover more than 3,500 square meters (37,673 square feet) in parkland on the banks of the Dommel River close to Eindhoven's central railway station, is scheduled to open in six to eight years, the Rijksmuseum said.

As well as Rembrandt, the Rijksmuseum's holdings include a world-renowned collection of Dutch Golden Age masterpieces by artists such as Johannes Vermeer, Frans Hals and Rachel Ruysch.

open image in gallery The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Corder, File) ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“The new museum in Eindhoven will allow the Rijksmuseum to increase the visibility of its collection and make art accessible to a wider audience,” the museum said in a statement.

Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the museum will be “a valuable addition to the cultural landscape” in the city and surrounding region that is about a two-hour drive south of Amsterdam.

The Rijksmuseum, which drew nearly 2.5 million visitors in 2024, is one of the top visitor draws in Amsterdam, the Dutch capital that has been taking measures to rein in overtourism that has choked its cobbled canalside streets in recent years.

Eindhoven, once home to electronics and consumer products giant Philips, casts itself as a high-tech hub, with multinational ASML attracting highly skilled workers from around the world. The city is also home to a highly regarded technical university.

The Rijksmuseum is not the first major art institution to open another location. The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in 2017 as part of a cultural exchange partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France. There's also a Louvre in the northern France coal mining town of Lens.

London's Victoria and Albert has its flagship museum in the affluent South Kensington neighborhood, but has two other branches in the city, including a recently opened Storehouse in the east where visitors can walk through and even touch parts of its huge collection.