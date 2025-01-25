Scottish city to introduce country’s first tourist tax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A city in Scotland has voted to introduce Scotland’s first-ever tourist tax, adding a 5% surcharge to overnight stays.

The landmark decision, made during a virtual council meeting amidst Storm Eowyn’s red weather warning, will see visitors contributing to Edinburgh from July 24, 2026.

The levy, capped at seven nights, is projected to generate up to £50 million annually for the local authority.

The funding will be reinvested in the city’s infrastructure and services, addressing the impact of tourism and improving the visitor experience.

The 5% charge will apply to all forms of overnight accommodation, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, and holiday lets. Both tourists and those visiting for work or other reasons will be subject to the levy, including Scottish residents.

The implementation will include a nine-month transition period. Bookings made after October 1, 2025, even if partially paid, will be liable for the new charge. This new tax follows legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament last year, empowering local councils to introduce such levies.

Council leader Jane Meagher has previously described the levy as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to invest in the city.

The new charge could be applied to those staying in hotels, bed and breakfasts and other forms of overnight accommodation.

Friday’s full council meeting to discuss the proposal comes after it was backed last week by the authority’s policy and sustainability committee.

The Green and SNP groups on the city council urged the Labour-run administration to adopt a higher rate of the levy, proposing 7% and 8% respectively.

They argued more money is needed for housing in the city.

Conservative councillor Iain Whyte said his group does not back the levy, arguing it will damage tourism, but put forward proposals as they recognised it would happen anyway.

Ms Meagher said she had sought to accommodate the other parties’ interests in the administration’s motion, saying the council had listened to a “huge range of consultees”.

She said: “We have listened to many voices and come to a conclusion that is sustainable, consistent with legislation and and will enhance our city.

“I want to make this scheme a success.

“If there are reasons, outwith our control, the scheme is held up by other factors, I would like to point out that 4%, 5%, 7% or 8% of nothing is precisely nothing.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) warned councillors against a “headlong rush to be the first” to introduce the charge.

Garry Clark, FSB’s development manager for Edinburgh and the east of Scotland, said earlier: “Edinburgh’s small accommodation providers haven’t yet been given all the information necessary to plan for the potential impact on them.”

UK Hospitality Scotland welcomed that the implementation would only take place in October.

Executive director Leon Thompson said: “Not only has Edinburgh’s visitor levy been confirmed, but so too has the hit to the city’s competitiveness as a leading tourist destination.

“Our fundamental concern has always been that this levy will only serve to make visitors’ trips to Edinburgh more expensive, ultimately reducing their spending in the wider visitor economy and deterring future visits.

“It’s now the job of the council to use these funds wisely to improve the capital’s attractiveness as a visitor destination and mitigate the impact of the levy on businesses.”