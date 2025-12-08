Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edinburgh airport briefly suspended all flights this afternoon following the diversion of a British Airways aircraft.

FlightAware data shows British Airways flight BA1443 to London Heathrow circling back to Edinburgh shortly after takeoff.

According to the airline, a “technical issue” was identified by pilots, prompting them to issue a 7700 emergency squawk code.

A 7700 squawk code is an aviation signal to air traffic control that an aircraft needs priority handling.

The London-bound Airbus A320 had departed Edinburgh at 11.13am to make the hour-and-a-half journey.

The Scottish airport shared in a statement on social media at 1.10pm: “Operations are currently suspended while teams respond to an aircraft issue. The aircraft landed safely and remains on the runway.

“Passengers are being taken back to the terminal via coaches and teams are carrying out inspections before operations resume. Updates to follow.”

Flights arriving and departing at the airport were suspended for around 40 minutes while the “aircraft was towed off of the runway and onto a stand by the airline's handling agent”.

A later update from Edinburgh airport announced that operations have now resumed following the incident this afternoon.

It said: “Safety is always paramount and we would like to thank passenger for their patience and understanding. Thank you also to our teams who responded and have worked to resume operations.”

A spokesperson from British Airways told The Independent: “The aircraft returned to Edinburgh airport safely after our pilots identified a technical issue after take-off.

“We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their journey and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as soon as possible.”

The incident is the second time in a week that operations have been suspended in Edinburgh.

All flights were halted at Edinburgh airport on Friday due to an IT issue with air traffic control.

The airport explained on social media platform X that the outage was a localised issue, and advised customers to contact their airline for information about their flight.

Read more: What rights do you have to compensation for cancelled or delayed flights?