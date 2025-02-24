Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers headed for Italy today may face flight disruption as easyJet pilots stage a four-hour strike.

Members of several pilot unions in Italy are set to walk out between 12pm and 4pm (11am to 3pm GMT) today (24 February), causing cancellations and delays on flights to and from the UK.

Pilots represented by three unions – the National Association of Professional Civil Aviation (ANPAC), the Italian Federation of Transport Workers (FILT) and the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) – will take part in the strike.

Staff from Italian carrier Aeroitalia are also included in the pilot walkout amid the ongoing dispute over pay, working conditions and employment terms for staff in the European aviation industry.

Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced the national strike by airline staff, adding that some flights to and from Palermo and Venice airports are excluded from the industrial action.

A spokesperson for easyJet said in a statement to Manchester Evening News: “EasyJet has been formally advised of a four-hour strike action by some Italian pilots’ unions on Monday 24 February 2025, from 12pm to 4pm local time.

“While we plan to operate our full flying programme, we advise customers travelling on 24 February to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker for the latest information.

“Although this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure them we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the strike action.”

Further airline strikes are planned in Italy later this week, with staff at Sicily’s Palermo airport and baggage handlers at Venice Marco Polo airport staging walkouts on Friday 28 February.

