EasyJet completes huge rollout of new software in bid to improve efficiency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EasyJet has completed the installation of new navigation software on 54 aircraft, designed to enhance collaboration with air traffic control (ATC) and improve flight efficiency.

The UK’s largest airline stated the Future Air Navigation System-C (FANS-C) shares real-time aircraft trajectory information with ATC providers, enabling more efficient route calculations.

This innovative system also allows controllers to relay instructions, such as "climb to 36,000 feet," via text rather than radio, thereby minimising misunderstandings and potential hold-ups.

EasyJet said it has retrofitted the programme on all 54 of its A320 and A321 neo family planes.

The carrier’s new jets rolling off the Airbus assembly line are equipped with the technology as standard.

open image in gallery EasyJet has completed the installation of new navigation software on 54 aircraft to boost collaboration with air traffic control (ATC) staff (Alamy/PA)

EasyJet said the software has saved it 334 tonnes of fuel since it began using it in 2019.

It said last month French ATC disruption was responsible for the majority of its delays this summer.

David Morgan, chief operating officer at easyJet, said: “Technologies like Fans-C are not only essential for the modernisation of airspace, they will be critical in helping deliver meaningful reductions in fuel, carbon emissions and noise pollution.

“To maximise the potential of these technologies, it’s critical that airspace reform is finally delivered, and this means more direct routes to help reduce congestion and delays.

“The UK Government has taken positive steps to redesign UK airspace – we now need those plans delivered swiftly here and across Europe so we can properly harness these technologies and capitalise on the environmental benefits they will deliver.”

The Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority are establishing a group of aviation experts to work with UK airports on modernising airspace.

It is hoped this UK Airspace Design Service will launch by the end of the year.

A radar-related issue was blamed for a UK ATC failure by provider Nats on July 30 which forced the cancellation of more than 150 flights, disrupting thousands of passengers.