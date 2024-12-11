Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An easyJet pilot has revealed the worst European destination to fly to for turbulence, known as being “notorious” for its mountain winds.

Turbulence is caused by eddies and vertical currents, leading to a buffeting of aircraft as it transits through the airspace.

EasyJet pilot Chris, who only wanted to be mentioned on a first-name basis, said that when it comes to the worst areas for turbulence, Innsbruck in Austria, which is located in a valley, is notorious for severe turbulence.

Innsbruck is a hotspot for skiing and other winter sports, all tucked away within the Alps.

“The strong winds in the area can reach speeds of up to 60mph,” Chris said. “Innsbruck Airport is also infamous for severe turbulence, caused by strong winds funnelling through the narrow valleys between the towering mountains that surround it.”

“These winds tumble over the rugged terrain, often creating mountain waves and in turn a highly turbulent landing experience.”

This type of turbulence may be described as ‘mechanical’, meaning it is caused by a mountain or manmade structure that disrupts airflow.

There are two other main reasons turbulence occurs: thermal (warm air rises through cooler air) and shear (on the border of two pockets of air moving in different directions). This makes the aircraft rise and fall and rock from side to side.

For journeys at a higher level, Chris told eSIM travel company Airalo that the worst journeys are usually to the Adriatic coast, with countries such as Italy, Croatia and Albania along this stretch, mainly in the late summer to early winter “due to weather build-ups there”.

Chris also spoke about which season you are more likely to experience turbulence when flying, revealing that November to March is the worst for experiencing rocky journeys.

“November to March is when we tend to get the most storms and this makes it extremely turbulent,” he said. “Similarly, any airport around the Alps at this time of year can be very turbulent as the terrain gives mountain waves.

If you are a nervous flyer who would rather not experience the sways of turbulence, Chris recommended sitting as close to the front of the plane as possible.

“Due to the centre of mass, the further back on the aircraft you sit, the more ‘movement’ you will feel bouncing around,” he said.

While turbulence can feel scary, even to the most frequent flyers, the phenomenon is completely normal, and modern aircraft are designed to withstand huge amounts of turbulence.

The injuries airlines tend to see from turbulence are when people are not strapped in properly.

In May, a British father-of-two died when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence, suffering from a suspected heart attack. Seven people also ended up in a critical condition and dozens more were injured.

More recently, 11 people were injured after turbulence hit a Lufthansa flight to Germany on 11 November, then a few days later on 14 November, when a Scandinavian Airlines flight bound for Miami had to make a sudden U-turn after experiencing serious turbulence.

