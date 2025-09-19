EasyJet tragedy as passenger dies on Lanzarote flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A passenger onboard an easyJet flight from France to the Canary Islands died following a mid-air medical emergency on Tuesday (16 September).

According to the airline, flight EJU6775 from Nantes Atlantique Airport to Lanzarote requested an expedited landing due to a passenger on board “requiring urgent medical assistance.”

An easyJet spokesperson told The Independent: “Our cabin crew provided first aid, and the flight was met by emergency services.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer, and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority.”

French media said that the incident caused a major delay to the scheduled return flight to Nantes.

Ouest-France reported that the return flight to Nantes landed at around 11pm, around eight hours behind schedule.

No further details on the cause of death or the passenger have been released.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people were left stuck at Malaga airport after a disruptive passenger incident “traumatised” easyJet flight crew.

Flight U23382 to Liverpool was cancelled after three passengers from the inbound flight were escorted out of the jet bridge tunnel by police. Subsequently, the captain refused to continue the flight.

Passengers were due to leave the Spanish holiday destination at 11.25pm on Saturday, but as they were queuing to board, they reported hearing “shouting and screaming” from the plane.

An easyJet spokesperson told The Independent: “Flight EZY3382 from Malaga to Liverpool was unable to operate due to a disruptive passenger incident on the inbound flight, which led to the crew being unable to operate the return flight.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority, and our crew have a responsibility in line with safety regulations to declare if they do not feel fit to operate.”

