EasyJet has launched five new routes departing Birmingham Airport, with more winter sun and Christmas city break options now on offer for travellers across the Midlands.

The first of the new flights from Birmingham took off for Marrakech on 6 November, with a new service to Reykjavik in Iceland heading for colder climes on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 12 November.

Journeys to Hurghada – easyJet’s second Egyptian destination out of Birmingham – Prague and Krakow also started operations towards the end of last week. The new path to the Polish city will operate up to seven days a week, year-round, from £48.99 return.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “It’s fantastic to launch another five new services from Birmingham Airport, providing our customers across the Midlands with even more choice for a winter sun holiday or city break.

“Now they can choose from flights to Marrakesh, Reykjavik, Hurghada, Prague and Krakow, as well as a wide range of easyJet holidays resorts, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

The five flights to holiday hotspots in Europe and North Africa show “continuing strong demand from easyJet customers in the Midlands”, said the airline.

Andrew Pelham, aviation development manager at Birmingham Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with easyJet to provide five new routes from its new Birmingham base, further strengthening our partnership.”

“Whether customers are seeking a winter sun escape or a city break, these new destinations offer something for every type of traveller.”

In March, easyJet launched a new base at the West Midlands airport with three aircraft to target key summer sun destinations, including the Spanish coast and Greek islands.

The new base added 22 new links. Five serve key resort airports in Spain: Alicante, Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Malaga and Tenerife.

Four new links were made to Greek islands: Corfu, Heraklion in Crete, Kos and Rhodes, with new easyJet flights also being introduced to Berlin, Jersey, Larnaca in Cyprus and Enfidha in Tunisia.

