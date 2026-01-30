Easyjet boss calls EU free cabin bag proposal a ‘lunatic idea’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of one of the most popular budget airlines in Europe has called an EU proposal to make cabin baggage free a “lunatic idea”.

The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour last week on a revision that it said could strengthen EU air passenger rights rules.

Among other items, the parliament voiced that its position was to allow passengers to have the right to carry a personal item (such as a handbag or backpack) and a piece of hand luggage onto the plane at no additional cost.

Not all in the aviation industry agree with the stance. Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s chief executive, said giving all passengers the right to free hand luggage would be “crazy European legislation” and “terrible for the consumer”.

MEPs have called for the free hand luggage permitted to have the maximum dimensions of 100cm (combined length, width and height) and seven kilograms.

If it were to come into force, the new rule would be in contrast to the policies of airlines that charge for cabin baggage.

Budget carriers such as easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air only permit one personal underseat bag for free.

After a second reading, parliament’s position will be sent to the European Council for review. If accepted by the council, the baggage rule will apply to all passengers to or from an EU airport using an EU-based airline.

Mr Jarvis described the move as “politicians completely not understanding their subject and getting involved with things they shouldn’t”.

He explained that easyJet aircraft can only accommodate the cabin bags of around two-thirds of passengers, meaning that some will have to wait for their baggage after landing.

“There just isn’t the space in the cabin, so that’s another lunatic idea. We would go back to the days of having to offload cabin bags and put them in the hold – it was one of the number one causes of delayed boarding in the old days.”

EasyJet’s 2025 full-year results show that the company made almost £2.6bn in additional charges, with baggage costs accounting for a large proportion.

However, the airline boss said that making cabin baggage free would have a knock-on effect for passengers as it would “have to be passed on” in fare rises.

“I just can’t explain how stupid it would be, just crazy European legislation,” Mr Jarvis added.

Mr Javis has previously called out the idea when it was first proposed in June 2025.

Speaking to The Independent, he said: “We have one of the largest free cabin bag allowances at easyJet. It’s 45 by 36 by 20cm, and because of that, up to 40 per cent of our customers travel with that free allowance. They do not choose to allocate their seating and therefore are happy to fly on the original advertised fare.”

“If you force a second bag into the cabin, you remove choice. You'll essentially put the price up. And it's completely unworkable because there isn't enough room.”

