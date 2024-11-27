EasyJet sees record summer profit as holiday demand soars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has revealed annual profits up by one-third.

The carrier’s financial results for the year from October 2023 to September 2024 including a record profit of almost £1bn during the summer.

EasyJet carried 90 million passengers during the year, up 7 per cent. The airline made an annual profit before tax of £610m – representing £6.80 for each traveller flown.

The contribution from easyJet Holidays, the package travel offshoot of the airline, rose 56 per cent to £190m – representing almost one-third of the profit before tax.

Johan Lundgren, who has been chief executive for the past seven years, said the performance “reflects the effectiveness and execution of our strategy as well as continued popularity of our flights and holidays”.

He is standing down, and handing over control to Kenton Jarvis, currently easyJet’s chief financial officer.

Mr Lundgren said: “It has been a privilege to lead easyJet for the past seven years. I am extremely proud of all that has been achieved, which is a result of the hard work of the entire team.

“I am pleased to be leaving a strong easyJet, the future for the company is bright and I look forward to seeing Kenton delivering his ambitious plans, generating positive shareholder returns while making low-cost travel easy for millions of customers.“

Kenton Jarvis said: “The airline will continue to grow, particularly on popular longer leisure routes like North Africa and the Canaries.”

The expected growth is 3 per cent. During the year easyJet filled 89.3 per cent of its seats. In the three months from October to December 2024, 80 per cent of capacity has already been sold.

The average age of the easyJet fleet is just over 10 years (up three months in the year) and the average capacity of each Airbus is 181 seats, two more than a year earlier.