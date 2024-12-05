Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

EasyJet has announced new longest route from England.

The budget airline said it will operate flights between Gatwick airport and the island of Sal in Cape Verde from March 31 next year.

The flight will take almost six hours.

The distance of 2,332 nautical miles exceeds the carrier’s current longest route serving an English airport, which is between Manchester and the Egyptian resort of Hurghada (2,240 nautical miles).

EasyJet’s longest route across its entire network will remain between Belfast and Hurghada (2,400 nautical miles).

Three return flights between Gatwick and Sal will operate each week using A320neo aircraft, and are scheduled to last up to five hours and 50 minutes.

Sal, which has warm weather throughout the year, will be the first destination in sub-Saharan Africa served by easyJet.

Gatwick-Sal was among 26 new summer routes announced by easyJet, including 21 serving the UK.

open image in gallery Aerial view at the resort area on the island Sal, Cape Verde ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We’re proud to be releasing such an incredible range of new routes and package holidays, providing more choice for customers to visit more of the places they love across Europe and to experience some incredible new destinations.

“This includes a milestone route for easyJet to beautiful Cape Verde, our first ever sub-Saharan service.

“Our continued growth and investment in the UK and the connectivity we offer our customers highlights the importance of the market for us, where this year we operated more flights than ever before.

“So with 21 new services now available from 10 airports across the UK, our flights and holidays are available to even more new destinations next summer, providing customers with even more fantastic choice and great value.”

open image in gallery Wizz Air flights between London and Jeddah are due to take off in March (Wizz Air/PA)

Wizz Air announced in September it will operate the UK’s first budget airline flights to Saudi Arabia.

The carrier will begin flying between Gatwick and Jeddah from March 31 next year using its new Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The route is 2,546 nautical miles.

Other new EasyJet routes

If you’re looking for holiday inspiration in 2025, check out these other new routes.

Best for off the beaten track: Sierra Leone

Despite numerous British links – including a shared language, this beach-fringed West African country has been tricky and expensive to reach in the past few years. As part of a new tourism strategy, the government has helped to form new national carrier Air Sierra Leone, with direct flights launching from Gatwick to capital Freetown on December 2. Golden sands and a choice of 19 islands are a good option for winter sun-seekers, while wildlife fans can seek out multiple species of primates on inland river island Tiwai.

Best for adventure: Ghana

Another English-speaking West African country set to enter the limelight is Ghana. Previously off the map for most leisure travellers, it will be much easier to explore with new escorted tours from Explore. Intrepid will combine it with neighbouring Benin and Togo. Launching from Heathrow, Virgin’s new route to Accra from Heathrow will start from winter 2025. Learn how the slave trade has shaped modern Africa by visiting Cape Coast, discover colourful fabrics at Kente cloth looms and see the bizarre fantasy coffins of Accra – including casks in the form of giant crabs and a race car.

open image in gallery Cape Coast, Ghana, Africa (Alamy/PA)

Best for a city break: Tbilisi, Georgia

Steeped in history dating back to the 5th-century AD and lauded for its hedonistic nightlife, Georgia’s refreshingly affordable capital is now a serious contender for a city break, thanks to two new routes: easyJet launches a direct flight from Luton on April 1, while British Airways will operate from Heathrow from March 30. Wander through cobblestone streets in the UNESCO-listed Old Town district, take a dip in a traditional bathhouse and hang out in the bars and cafes of Mtatsminda.

Best for food and wine: Jerez, Spain

Sip sherry in a bodega or bask on beaches along the Costa de la Luz within hours of leaving grey and rainy England. From May 2 to November 1, Jet2 will operate direct seasonal flights to the Andalucian city from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Manchester. Celebrated for its equestrian heritage, schools and fairs showcase the region’s famous horses. Being the birthplace of flamenco, small bars continue to overflow with traditional music and dance.

open image in gallery Dancing in Jerez

Best for history: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

A controversial destination given its history of human rights abuses, the Middle East’s superpower has been pulling out all the stops to carve a booming tourism history. The treasures on offer are remarkable – ranging from the sculptural sandstone formations and Nabataean tombs of AlUla to surprisingly trendy city Jeddah. Arrive to the country in suitable style on Virgin’s new route to capital Riyadh, launching in March 2025.