An easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Portugal after a brawl between families over The Karate Kid erupted in mid-air.

The flight from Lanzarote to London Gatwick descended into chaos last year when a woman confronted a five-year-old boy for watching the 2010 remake of classic film on his iPad.

The mother of the five-year-old, 26, claims that her son was watching with “the volume set low”, reported The Sun.

But an irritated woman sat four rows in front of the family allegedly shouted “racial abuse” at the boy to turn off the film.

When challenged for “abuse” towards her son, the mother alleges that the woman’s partner grabbed her other half, who is disabled, by the neck.

Following the physical altercation, the pilot diverted for an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal.

Local police met the aircraft on landing, with both families removed from the London-bound flight for their behaviour.

The family from South London were travelling home from a holiday in Lanzarote when the brawl broke out.

The mother, a lettings officer, is now threatening to sue easyJet over the incident that left her family “scared” and “distressed”.

She told The Sun: “This incident involved racial abuse, discrimination, and physical assault.

“My son was left extremely scared and distressed.”

Both families were left to make their own way home from Porto after being removed from the aircraft, with the airline said to have banned those involved in the mid-air brawl from future flights.

The mother claims easyJet has not responded to complaints she has made in the nine months since the incident.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “Safety is our highest priority and our cabin crew are trained to ensure that the safety of the flight is not compromised.

“We do not tolerate disruptive behaviour and will always take appropriate action against any passengers who are disruptive onboard, as we did in this case.”

