Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UK airline launches major recruitment drive – and you don’t need a degree

A survey showed two in three have never considered a career in the industry

Alan Jones
Monday 13 October 2025 04:15 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Children play dress-up in new EasyJet campaign that tackles ‘outdated’ job stereotypes

EasyJet has opened applications for its 2026 engineering apprenticeship programme, aiming to tackle a looming skills shortage in the aviation sector.

This initiative comes as industry estimates suggest 27 per cent of the aircraft engineering workforce is set to retire within the next decade.

A survey of 2,000 young people aged 16-24, commissioned by the airline, revealed significant hurdles.

Two-thirds had never considered an engineering career, often due to misconceptions about their suitability.

Over half believed they lacked the right qualifications, and a third reported the profession was never presented as an option at school.

The research also highlighted a persistent gender disparity, with only 36 per cent of young women considering engineering compared to 52 per cent of young men.

The launch comes amid industry estimates that 27 per cent of the aircraft engineering workforce is set to retire inside the next decade
The launch comes amid industry estimates that 27 per cent of the aircraft engineering workforce is set to retire inside the next decade (Getty/iStock)

Brendan McConnellogue, director of engineering and maintenance at easyJet said: “Our engineering apprenticeships give candidates the chance to gain valuable experience working on our state-of-the-art fleet of aircraft while helping to deliver on aviation’s commitment to decarbonisation.

“This programme not only provides a pathway to grow professionally but also allows apprentices to make a meaningful contribution to the success of our operations throughout our network.

“We’re looking forward to opening the doors to applicants from all backgrounds who are ready to take their first step into a rewarding career in aviation.”

Aviation minister Keir Mather said: “This engineering apprenticeship scheme marks an important step in continuing to build a highly skilled aviation workforce fit for the future.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in