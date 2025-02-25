Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rocks and a scooter have been thrown at trains in a spate of “incredibly dangerous” attacks from a bridge above a 120mph railway line, an operator said.

The first recorded incident resulted in a train being damaged after a large scooter was hurled off the pedestrian bridge near Loughborough station, Leicestershire, on 3 February, according to East Midlands Railway (EMR).

On 16 February, a number of items of builders’ waste and masonry were dropped onto the track from the bridge, and a rock was thrown at a train.

A day later, another object was thrown from the bridge, smashing a train’s windscreen.

The incidents on the bridge, which connects Allsopp’s Lane with Little Moor Lane, affected 21 services and caused a total of more than three-and-a-half hours of delays.

open image in gallery Building material dropped onto the tracks

Trains are permitted to travel under the bridge at speeds of up to 120mph.

EMR community safeguarding and security manager, Danielle Clarke, said: “These acts are not pranks or a bit of harmless fun, but incredibly dangerous crimes that put customers and staff at serious risk of injury or worse.

“They also lead to trains being damaged, delayed, and services being cancelled.

“Even though we are putting measures in place to help address the issue, the public can also play a really important role.

“If they see any items being thrown at trains or someone placing objects on the track, they should contact British Transport Police (BTP) by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”

Network Rail head of operations delivery, Dan Matthews, said: “These acts of vandalism not only put lives at serious risk but also cause significant disruption to our rail network.

“We work closely with train operators like EMR, and British Transport Police, to prevent such incidents and catch those responsible.

“We urge anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour on or around our railways to report it immediately.

“The safety of passengers and railway staff is our top priority, and we will not tolerate actions that compromise this.”

Some train drivers were refusing to operate services between Cambridge and Cambridge North stations because of a spate of shootings, The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this month.

An image appeared to show a train window damaged by a metal ball bearing or air gun pellet, according to the newspaper.

