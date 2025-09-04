Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-awaited overhaul of East Coast Main Line schedules will bring additional and faster trains on many routes – but some rail passengers will see fewer and slower services.

Network Rail has revealed what it describes as the biggest timetable change in more than a decade on the line connecting London King's Cross with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland.

Paul Rutter, the route director for the East Coast at Network Rail, said: “The new December 2025 timetable will unlock thousands more seats, more frequent trains, and quicker journeys.”

The main operator, state-run LNER, will add an extra train each hour between London, York and Newcastle. Trains to and from Tyneside will also be accelerated, with a typical journey time of two hours and 40 minutes – 10 minutes quicker than the current schedule. To Edinburgh, journey times will be cut to four hours and 10 minutes.

David Horne, LNER’s managing director, said: “The new timetable will enable us to serve many destinations more frequently and guarantee thousands of extra seats each day where they are needed most.

“LNER has recruited hundreds of additional colleagues, from drivers to onboard crews and station teams, in readiness for the major change. As an industry, we’ve been preparing for many years, and we continue to work together to deliver the biggest timetable change in more than a decade for our customers and communities.”

“Open-access” rail firm, Lumo, will get an extra train between London and Newcastle each day. In addition, two Lumo trains each weekday will be extended from Edinburgh via Falkirk to Glasgow Queen Street – though in the opposite direction only one will carry passengers from Scotland’s largest city.

The Lumo services will restore the direct Glasgow-Newcastle link lost last December when LNER withdrew trains on the route.

Median journey times from London King's Cross are mostly reduced by several minutes:

Leeds – three minutes

York – two minutes

Durham – eight minutes

Edinburgh – eight minutes

But trips to Hull will typically be 11 minutes slower and median journey times to Cambridge rise by one third – from 51 to 68 minutes.

Two stations in Northumberland, Morpeth and Berwick-upon-Tweed, will get two and four fewer trains a day respectively from London King's Cross.

In addition, changes to stopping patterns mean that some journeys which were previously direct, such as Durham to Newark and Leeds to Aberdeen, will now require changes at York.

