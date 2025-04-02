Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared the terrifying ordeal that saw his private jet malfunction.

The WWE star and actor was 35 to 40 minutes into a recent journey from Hawaii to Houston when the pilot announced that there was an issue with the plane.

Speaking about his experience on Instagram, he described how the pilot entered the cabin to see him, got down on one knee and faced him to break the news.

“It’s just me on the plane,” he began – “just me and the crew – and he says, ‘Mr Johnson, I’m sorry to inform you but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem’.”

The pilot explained that the aircraft was experiencing a problem with its hydraulics before giving the Jumanji star his word that he would get him “back safely on the island”.

“He said there are some issues we can work out while we’re in the air but there are some issues we’re not gonna take a chance [with], especially over the ocean,” he recalled.

The 52-year-old said his experience served as a moment of reflection that came to him whilst sipping on a drink on his return to land.

“You start to realize really quickly the s*** that’s really important in life and then you realize the s*** that doesn’t matter, that you’ve been thinking about and worrying about,” he revealed. “Anyway – I had one of those moments.”

He recalled previous experiences of “really f***ing bad turbulence” he had experienced during previous flights that had led him to think: “Is this it? Is this how I check out?

“Bottom line is: I’m grateful to be back on the ground,” he continued. I’m grateful to be back home in Hawaii.”

The star concluded that he interpreted his experience as “a sign from God and the universe”.

Johnson was flying to Texas for the opening weekend of the United Football League (UFL), which he co-founded.

He apologised to the teams and his fans for his absence on social media.

“Super bummed I can’t be in Texas but so grateful we were able to land the plane safely,” he tweeted.

”So sorry to our @TheUFL fans, players, coaches, staff and our teams at @FOXSports @espn I’m not there.

“Let’s have a great season 2 opening weekend, have fun, and ball out.”