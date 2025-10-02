Dublin airport’s ambitious connection to city centre takes a step closer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dublin's ambitious Metrolink project, set to connect the city centre with Dublin Airport, has officially received planning permission.

The 18.8km rail line, which will predominantly run underground, is planned to stretch from north of Swords to Charlemont in the south of the capital, at an estimated cost of €11 billion.

An Coimisiun Pleanala granted the permission, largely in line with an inspector's 1,600-page recommendation. This decision also authorises the compulsory acquisition of land necessary for the development.

Various Metro projects for the capital have been proposed in recent decades, but none have yet proceeded to build stage – despite more than 100 million euro being spent on those planned routes.

When operations commence, there will be trains every three minutes during peak periods.

open image in gallery Interior view of the main hall of Dublin Airport ( Getty/iStock )

The approval was welcomed by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, who will bring proposals to Government for the establishment of MetroLink as a statutory delivery body responsible for the construction of the project.

The project is the largest single investment project in the National Development Plan.

Mr O’Brien said: “Today’s planning news is a hugely positive step for MetroLink, which is a key strategic project for the Government and Ireland.”

He said MetroLink will be transformative for the people of North Dublin and the entire country.

He added: “MetroLink will provide a fast, high capacity, high frequency public transport route, and it will enable the construction of tens of thousands of new homes.”

The Railway Order authorises all necessary works for the construction of MetroLink.

The journey time from Swords to the city centre is expected to last approximately 25 minutes.