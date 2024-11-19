Police confirm death of man at Dublin airport
Emergency services and the Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at the airport in the Irish capital
A man died at Dublin Airport over the weekend, police have confirmed.
The An Garda Síochána, the national police in Ireland, told The Independent that the Gardaí and emergency services attended the “scene of an incident” at Dublin Airport shortly after 1pm on Sunday, 17 November.
An adult male in his 60s was later pronounced deceased. A file is being prepared for the coroner.
On Sunday, the An Garda Síochána warned on X that traffic may be affected around the airport and that delays could be expected while police were at the scene of an incident, the Irish Mirror reported.
“Traffic Update Dublin: Gardaí at Dublin Airport are currently at scene of an ongoing incident and wish to advise that traffic in the area is affected,” they wrote.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.”
However, the posts on social media appear to have been taken down.
