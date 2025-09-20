Dublin Airport security alert forces thousands to be evacuated from terminal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dublin Airport is reopening a terminal after thousands were evacuated due to suspicious luggage on Saturday afternoon.

"Dublin Airport confirms Terminal 2 has received the all-clear. Passengers will shortly re-enter & flights are expected to resume within 30 mins," the airport said in a statement on X.

Police said in a statement that they had attended an incident at the airport, but gave no further details.

The Irish Independent reports one person has been arrested with suspected detonators in his bag, but Ireland’s national police later told The Independent that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

Police said they responded to a report of “an item of airline luggage of concern at Dublin Airport”

The airport said it was also experiencing minor impacts related to a Europe-wide software issue.

The Independent has reached out to Ireland’s Garda for more detail on the incident.

It comes as dozens of flights have been delayed and cancelled at European airports after a cyber attack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems, including from Dublin Airport.

The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, according to Brussels Airport.

London Heathrow and Berlin airport also said the attack was disrupting their flights, with passengers advised to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport on Saturday.

Heathrow said that Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for multiple airlines globally, is “experiencing a technical issue which may cause delays for departing passengers”.

open image in gallery People at London Heathrow Airport, after flights were delayed following an alleged cyber attack targeted a service provider for check-in and boarding systems (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) ( PA Wire )

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said earlier: "Dublin Airport can confirm that Terminal 2 has now received the all-clear and passengers will shortly be allowed to re-enter the terminal. Flight operations are expected to resume within the next 30 minutes.

"Earlier, Terminal 2 was evacuated as a precaution. The safety and security of passengers and staff remain our top priority.

"Some temporary disruption to flight schedules may occur, so passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates. We appreciate our passengers patience and cooperation.

"Separately, an unrelated software issue has affected airline check-in and boarding systems at some European airports today. This has had a minor impact at Cork and Dublin airports, where some airlines have implemented manual processes.

"An Garda Síochána has advised that traffic remains heavy on routes approaching Dublin Airport."