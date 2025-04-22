Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking to live the lifestyle of a social media influencer? The “world’s first dedicated training programme” for travel content creators is launching in Dubai.

Beautiful Destinations, a travel content platform, seeks to “build the careers” of a handful of influencers in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (Visit Dubai).

The “Beautiful Destinations Academy” has invited social media users to share their “visual stories” for a chance to be a part of its inaugural three-month course this May.

According to the brand, 76 per cent of travel bookings are now inspired by what holidaymakers see on social media, with “content creator” consistently ranking as a dream job for Gen Z.

Winter sun, skyscrapers and sand dunes have long established Dubai as an influencer hotspot.

The four selected “creators in residence” will spend 12 weeks training in Dubai, with scheduled workshops, field shoots, and mentorship sessions to “develop their craft in a real-world setting”.

A promotional video by Beautiful Destinations called the programme “an elite training environment where we invest in you to support Dubai’s unparalleled vision for the future of tourism”.

On the curriculum: photography and cinematography, editing and colour grading, sound effects, AI tools, industry regulations and lessons in professional development as a travel content creator.

The academy includes all expenses and luxury accommodation, a “generous” salary and “unprecedented access to locations and experiences” in Dubai.

Recruits will be coached by creative and business experts and have their content shared on Beautiful Destinations’ social media platforms.

The travel platform said that work will involve outdoor activities, remote filming and long hours to capture content at sunrise and sunset.

After the course, travel content creators will receive a Certificate of Participation from the Dubai College of Tourism.

Applicants must upload a 60-second video on “travel culture or adventure” on Instagram, tag @BeautifulDestinations @VisitDubai #BDacademy and complete an online form before 24 April to be considered for the first cohort of content creators.

Jeremy Jauncey, CEO and founder of Beautiful Destinations, said: “I want to share what I’ve learned with the next generation and give others the chance to experience the coolest career in the world. And there’s no better city than Dubai - which has inspired Beautiful Destinations’ creators since our earliest days - to do this in. You don’t need to be an expert to apply – we’re looking for raw, hidden talent.”

He added: “We want to equip young people with the skills to build a solid future in travel content creation, to take advantage of this fast-growing sector. You don’t need expensive equipment or formal training – just a desire to turn your social media hobby into a dream career.”

