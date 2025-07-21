Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of US teenagers were arrested after “screaming and running amok” on a recent Virgin Atlantic flight from Los Angeles to London.

The nine teenagers reportedly used fake identification to purchase alcohol, before consuming it once airborne on flight VS008 on Monday 14 July.

Alarmed passengers and crew were subjected to antisocial and disruptive behaviour, prompting pilots to radio ahead to London to alert local police who attended the scene upon the plane’s arrival at Heathrow Airport.

Law enforcement arrested the youths, who were taken into custody where mugshots and fingerprints were reportedly taken.

Officials also revoked their Electronic Travel Authorisations – the travel document required by all international travellers for entry to the UK.

The teenagers are believed to have been travelling to summer camps across Europe and are reportedly from wealthy families.

According to The Sun, Virgin Atlantic initially refused to fly the teenagers back after the incident, but later relented – reportedly taking “revenge” by separating the teenagers and transporting them back to different cities across the US and informing their parents, some of whom are alleged to be celebrity sports stars.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Independent that nine individuals – “aged 17 and 18” – were arrested at Heathrow Airport after disembarking the flight.

“All were arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with crew directions and endangering aircraft.

“They were taken into custody and were released without charge.”

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic told The Independent: “We’d like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused following the arrival of the VS008 at London Heathrow on 14 July, due to disruptive passengers being apprehended by the authorities.

“This is now a matter for the police, and we are unable to comment any further.

“The safety and welfare of our people and our customers is always our top priority."

According to the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA), “unruly passengers threaten the safety of 1,000 flights a year”, averaging almost three every day.

Many incidents involve alcohol as a contributory factor.