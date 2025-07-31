Rockfall prompts evacuation from popular hiking trails in Italian Dolomites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hikers have been evacuated from the Italian Dolomites after multiple rockfalls, causing the immediate closure of popular routes and trails.

The rockfalls occurred over the weekend on western and eastern sides of the Cima Falkner mountain. The entire summit was affected by “morphogenetic phenomenon”, or erosion and weathering, according to a statement by Trento council.

Cima Falkner is undergoing permafrost degradation, which is the thawing of ground that has been frozen for a long period of time, causing rocks to tumble from the summit.

An inspection by local authorities found that the mountain is subject to an ongoing landslide with the potential for the situation to worsen.

Investigators found that the largest detachment happened during the night between Saturday 26 July and Sunday 27 July.

On Wednesday 30 July, the local council said that small collapses were continuing on the summit of the mountain, which they described as “opening like a flower.”

open image in gallery Monitoring by the Drone Unit of the Trento Fire Brigade, the PAT Geological Service and the Trentino Alpine Rescue ( PAT Press Office )

Mountain routes 305, 315, 316 and 331 were closed while experts assessed their safety.

The mayors of Tre Ville and Ville d'Anaunia also issued emergency ordinances on Monday to prohibit access to the trails starting from the Grostè Pass.

Trails 315 and 316 have since reopened after authorities concluded continuing rockfalls would not directly affect these routes.

These trails are the two most popular for walkers in the area. Route 316 leads to the Tuckett Refuge, which sits at the foot of the Castelletto Inferiore: one of the most famous peaks in the Brenta Dolomites.

The Trento Fire Brigade are using drones to assess the erosion of the mountain, finding wide cracks on the rock surface.

“The fractures, previously filled with ice, are now partially empty, indicating a change in the morphology of Cima Falkner,” the council said.

open image in gallery Rockfall on the Cima Falkner summit ( PAT Press Office )

“This evolution is also linked to the degradation of permafrost, an element that at high altitudes plays an important role as a “glue” for the rock mass.”

Italian scientists have warned that extreme heat, caused by the changing climate, is melting the vital frost.

“Mountains, by definition, are destined to collapse – they won’t remain as we know them for ever. What’s different now is that we’re seeing a clear acceleration of these processes, driven by heat and extreme weather events intensified by the climate crisis,” Piero Carlesi, president of the scientific committee of the Italian Alpine Club (CAI), told La Repubblica.

He added: “Never before have we seen such an incredible increase in rockfall.”

The council added that the total unstable mass on the summit could potentially be around 70,000 cubic metres, although the collapse of the entire slope is not expected.

Around 36,000 cubic metres fell over the weekend.

The rockfalls come after concerns over a surge in injuries and deaths in the Italian mountains, as the number of visitors surge in the region this year.

So far in 2025, more than 80 hikers have died on the Italian Alps and Dolomites, Italian Alpine Rescue told The Telegraph, with many slipping or falling to their deaths on steep paths.

Meanwhile, the walking trails have become so overcrowded that farmers have instigated visitor levies at some popular spots.

