Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tourist left dog in hot locker so she could explore castle, say police

It was a hot day and the locker was already half-filled with a pram

Ralf Bode,Francois Murphy
Monday 07 July 2025 04:16 EDT
Comments
A woman is accused of leaving a dog in a locker at the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle
A woman is accused of leaving a dog in a locker at the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle (Getty Images)

Police in southern Germany have rescued a dog from a locker at the iconic Neuschwanstein Castle, after its owner reportedly confined the animal there despite objections from other tourists.

The alleged incident, which police confirmed on Sunday, unfolded at the picture-postcard castle, which is famed for its surging turrets and its setting in the Alps near the Austrian border.

It is one of Germany's top tourist attractions.

Despite it being a hot summer's day and the locker already being half-filled by a pram, the woman allegedly proceeded to lock her pet inside the small space.

She then left to tour the castle, according to a statement from police in the nearby town of Fuessen. The dog was subsequently freed from its confinement.

Security staff were alerted and freed the dog, they added.

Other visitors to the castle saw the alleged incident and tried to intervene
Other visitors to the castle saw the alleged incident and tried to intervene (Getty)

"The dog was fortunately unharmed but visibly glad when it was rescued from the already hot locker," the police statement said, adding that officers deployed to the scene took him back to the police station.

The police did not specify what breed the dog was but said it was of "medium" size and about 60 cm (two feet) tall at the shoulder. An officer on duty at Fuessen police station contacted by telephone said the dog was a mongrel.

Police said they had initiated criminal proceedings against the owner on suspicion of breaking Germany's animal welfare law.

Neuschwanstein Castle is one of Germany’s most-visited attractions, with more than 1.3 million people passing through its halls each year.

Visitor numbers reach as many as 6,000 per day in the summer months.

It was built as a private residence for King Ludwig II of Bavaria and opened in the late 1800s shortly after his death.

It features Gothic, Romanesque and Byzantine architecture and was designed to mimic German castles from the Middle Ages.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in