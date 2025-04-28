Alaska Airlines unveils new aircraft livery inspired by Disney theme-park attraction
It’s the carrier’s ninth Disney-themed aircraft and the first to feature a Disney princess
There’s magic in the air.
Alaska Airlines has unveiled an “enchanting” aircraft livery inspired by The Princess and the Frog and new log flume rides at Disneyland Park in California and Walt Disney World.
The design, sported by a Boeing 737-800 with the tail number N596AS, is a “celebration” of the classic Walt Disney animation starring Princess Tiana and the “immersive” Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, which opened at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland in June and November 2024 respectively.
The intricate graphics, which took artists more than 2,000 hours to paint, feature Disney characters Princess Tiana, Louis the Alligator splashing among water lilies on the bayou, Mama Odie and Prince Naveen on the winglets and a trail of fireflies stretching from the aircraft’s nose to tail.
Alaska Airlines unveiled the new design at Portland International Airport ahead of its maiden flight to Santa Ana, California, last week.
The colorful aircraft, nicknamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure Flyer, is the carrier's ninth Disney-themed plane and its first to feature a Disney princess.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer arrives in time for Disneyland Resort’s 70th celebration, which begins on 16 May and runs until summer 2026.
Passengers will be able to fly on the aircraft throughout Alaska’s route network for “the next several years”, while junior fliers can look forward to a Tiana’s Bayou Adventure snack pack onboard from this summer.
“For more than 25 years, Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort have collaborated to bring magic and happiness to the skies,” said Sybil Crum, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort.
“As Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, this latest addition honours our legacy and looks ahead to a bright future with Princess Tiana leading the way.”
The news comes after Disney fans noted that ticket prices to Walt Disney World have increased for 2026.
Prices for one-day tickets to the popular Florida attraction will rise next year by approximately $10 (£7.50).
Visitor numbers to Disney attractions have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, though Walt Disney World and Disneyland remain the two most-visited theme parks in the world, with around 34 million annual visitors between them.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments