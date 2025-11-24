First look at new Disneyland Paris park: Inside Disney Adventure World as launch date is announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A launch date has been announced for Disney Adventure World, a new extension within Disneyland Paris that will nearly double the attraction’s size.

The new area will open to the public on March 29, 2026, adding new attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping — and The Independent went behind the hoardings for a sneak peek inside.

The highlight of the expansion is the brand-new World of Frozen, which features a life-size recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle.

Here, guests will discover the majestic 118-foot-tall (36-metre) North Mountain, crowned by Elsa’s Ice Palace.

open image in gallery The Independent's US Travel Editor Ted Thornhill at the brand new World of Frozen, which will be opening on March 29, 2026, within Disney Adventure World ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery Arendelle Bay, where guests can take a boat ride and watch daily shows featuring original songs by the duo who wrote the hits for the Frozen movie ( Disneyland Paris )

At its base lies the village of Arendelle, complete with a town square framed by colourful Scandi-inspired buildings and a beautiful snowflake-shaped fountain.

We strolled through parts of the village, visited quick-service restaurant Nordic Crowns Tavern and saw some of the unique merchandise that will be on sale at a kiosk in the village called Fjord View Shop.

Here, you will be able to buy Frozen-inspired garments and take home Rúna, an interactive troll doll unavailable online or at other Disney parks.

After this, we took in Arendelle Bay, a lake where daytime shows will take place several times a day featuring songs composed exclusively for the performances by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the multi-award-winning songwriting duo behind some of the iconic songs from the Frozen movie, including “Let It Go”.

Opposite Arendelle Bay, an even bigger lake is making its debut — at immense Adventure Bay, guests will be treated to nighttime drone light shows Disney claims will be “breathtaking”. Moana is one of the confirmed themes.

open image in gallery This shows Arendelle village, twinkling beneath North Mountain and Elsa’s Ice Palace ( Disneyland Paris )

open image in gallery The eye-catching snowflake-shaped fountain in Arendelle ( Disneyland Paris )

open image in gallery Ride Raiponce Tangled Spin, which will spin guests around beneath frescoes depicting Rapunzel’s adventures in animation Tangled ( Disneyland Paris )

As well as taking in the sights of Arendelle, we visited a new thoroughfare called Adventure Way and took a seat in the gondolas found on ride Raiponce Tangled Spin, which will whirl guests around beneath frescoes depicting Rapunzel’s adventures in animation Tangled.

Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris, said: “March 29 will mark a historic milestone for Disneyland Paris with the transformation of our second park into Disney Adventure World, and the opening of its spectacular new expansion, featuring World of Frozen.

“With this step, we’re pursuing the most ambitious transformation in our resort’s history, pushing the boundaries of storytelling.”

Read more: Popular Lapland-themed attraction opens second site in Manchester