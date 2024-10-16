Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Disney World fans have fumed over “obscene” prices at a new cake shop opening up at Disney’s Boardwalk in Florida, with prices for a slice of cake reaching up to $26 (£19), much higher than its other stores outside of the park.

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, located on the Boardwalk at Disney World in Orlando, is set to open now that construction appears to have been completed, yet an official opening date is yet to be announced.

Ahead of the establishment opening, some Disney fans have noticed that menus have been posted outside the new eatery, revealing several flavours of three-layered cakes, pastries, and ice creams, as well as a restaurant menu that will be available to guests strolling down the BoardWalk once it opens.

The Cake Bake Shop’s menu includes three-layered cakes, such as Oprah’s ‘O’ List mint chocolate chip cake selling for $24 (£18), a pumpkin-spiced cinnamon roll cake for $22 (£16), and a Gwendolyn’s famous Earl’s Court chocolate cake priced at $26 (£19).

After the YouTube channel Fantasy Land News posted a video of the new menus – one for the bakery and one for the restaurant –some people were not so happy with the prices of the bakery items.

“These prices are obscene. $11 for a hot chocolate. Water with a bit of chocolate powder. $8 for a cup of Earl Gray tea,” one person on Reddit wrote.

“I think I’m going to avoid going to this place solely out of principle. Those prices are utterly outrageous” another said, while someone else wrote, “$8 for a Coke is shockingly offensive even for Disney World.”

Some Disney devotees poked fun at the newly unveiled costs, with one asking if “those prices come with park tickets?”, while another wrote: “As my husband says, ‘this is worse than airport pricing’.”

Disney said that The Cake Bake Shop Restaurant by Gwendolyn Rogers will include a table-service restaurant featuring cocktails, afternoon tea, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and desserts.

The new establishment, overlooking Crescent Lake, has replaced the ESPN club on the Boardwalk, which closed in 2022.

The Cake Bake Shop has other locations in Indiana but appears to have slightly lower prices than the new location in Disney, such as the Earl’s Court chocolate cake selling for $17 (£13).

The cakes have been a favourite among celebrities, such as singer Luke Combs and Oprah Winfrey, who has featured the cakes on her ‘O’ List in O, The Oprah Magazine.

The Independent has contacted Disney and The Cake Bake Shop for comment.

